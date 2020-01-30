Nation Other News 30 Jan 2020 Chinese crew at Viza ...
Chinese crew at Vizag port pose no threat of coronavirus

ANI
Published Jan 30, 2020, 11:28 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2020, 11:29 am IST
After examination by the Port Health Officer it was confirmed that the entire crew of 21 is medically fit and healthy
All members of the Chinese crew that arrived at Visakhapatnam Port on Wednesday onboard an empty vessel have been found to be medically fit and healthy and pose no threat of coronavirus, said port authorities.

After examination by the Port Health Officer (PHO) and upon his confirmation that the entire crew of 21 is medically fit and healthy, the vessel 'Fortune Sun' was permitted to load the cargo, VPT stated.

 

In the aftermath of coronavirus threat, all the vessels calling/arriving in VPT and its entire crew is being subjected to screening as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
In this regard, VPT has already provided N-95 masks, hand sanitizers, disposable gloves, disposable total body full-length gowns, and thermoflash hand guns, etc.

The entire exercise of medical examination is being carried out by Dr Amit Gayan, Port Health Officer, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Another vessel, named 'Weichi', that arrived on January 25 is presently at anchorage. It is likely to be berthed within two days and immediately the crew shall undergo screening by PHO.

