search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

ED notice to Pak singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over foreign exchange violation

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 11:04 am IST
Enforcement Directorate issues notice to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan under foreign exchange Act.
They added Khan, who is popular for his renditions in India and Pakistan, has been asked to reply to the notice within 45 days (File Photo)
 They added Khan, who is popular for his renditions in India and Pakistan, has been asked to reply to the notice within 45 days (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show cause notice against Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in connection with an alleged foreign exchange violation case against him, officials said Wednesday.

They said the notice for violation of forex funds to the tune of Rs 2 crore has been issued under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), after the probe in the case was completed recently.

 

They added Khan, who is popular for his renditions in India and Pakistan, has been asked to reply to the notice within 45 days.

The case pertains to the probe agency initiating a FEMA investigation against him and his associates in 2014 after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in 2011, intercepted Khan and his manager, Marrouf Ali Khan, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly carrying an undeclared amount of USD 1.24 lakh and some other instruments in foreign currency.

The ED, which is the central agency to probe such forex contraventions under the FEMA, took over the case after this episode. It had initiated the step after obtaining records of the said cash from the RBI.

The singer, who has been grilled by the ED in this case in the past, had said he had done nothing wrong and they were carrying the large amount of cash because they were travelling in a group and the act was inadvertent.

His songs are popular chartbusters in Hindi movies and also in Pakistan.

...
Tags: rahat fateh ali khan, fema, foreign exchange management act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

According to charges, the accused were arrested for extorting money from call centre owner for removing his name from an FIR, which was registered against him in November last year. (Representational image)

UP: Police inspector, 3 journalists arrested from Noida over bribery, extortion case

Social activist Anna Hazare. (Photo: PTI)

Anna Hazare launches fast to demand Lokpal, Lokayuktas

The BJP has accused the Trinamool chief of unleashing ‘terror’ in the state and called her ‘Talibani Didi.’ (Photo: PTI)

Will not be cowed down: Vijayvargiya on violence at Shah's rally in Bengal

Priyanka Gandhi

If Priyanka is Cong’s Brahmastra, what is BJP’s?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple lowers some iPhone prices

Apple did not say in which countries it would adjust iPhone prices.
 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Costly fittings inside Nirav Modi bungalow slow down razing

Authorities wanted to remove the valuable fittings inside safely to ensure that they recover the maximum cost from the property (File Photo)

We will cremate body, bury ashes: Jaya Jaitly on George Fernandes

The last rites of Fernandes, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 88, will be performed on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Remembering ‘Nana’ on his centenary

David Cameron

Court summons Priya Ramani in MJ Akbar's case

On January 11, three more witnesses in the case recorded their statements in the court (File Photo)

Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of Fernandes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham