3 Found Dead Inside Car Near Delhi flyover, Suicide Pact Suspected

New Delhi : Three people, including a woman, were found dead inside an abandoned car near the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Prima facie, the case appears to be of a suicide pact. However, no such note has been recovered so far, they said.

A PCR call was received at 3.50 pm informing the police that three people were sitting inside a car with locked doors and were not responding, they said.

On reaching the spot, police personnel three occupants sitting motionless inside found the car parked near a service lane next to the flyover, they said, adding that emergency services were alerted and a forensic team rushed to the spot The area was immediately cordoned off, they said.

“The bodies were found inside the car with doors closed, and no signs of struggle were noticed at the spot. No visible external injuries were found on the bodies and all valuables, including mobile phones and personal belongings, were found intact inside the vehicle,” the police officer added.

According to the police, all three victims have been identified as Randhir (76), Shiv Naresh Singh (47), both residents of Baprola, and Laxmi Devi (40). The vehicle belonged to Randhir.

It was not immediately known if the deceased persons belonged to the same family, they said.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the car had been parked at the spot for some time before being noticed by passersby, who alerted the police after seeing unresponsive occupants, they said.

The investigators are examining all possible angles to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the deaths. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death, the police said. Police are also verifying the relationship between the deceased persons and checking call detail records, CCTV footage from nearby areas and the vehicle’s movement prior to the incident to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Further investigation is underway.