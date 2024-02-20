Hyderabad: The state prohibition and excise department said it had booked 2,172 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act so far this year and arrested 2,953 persons for consuming, transporting, smuggling, stocking and selling narcotics.

The officials seized 46 ganja plants, 1,632 kg dry ganja, 20 grams MDMA, eight LSD blots, 56 grams charas, 565 grams poppy straw, 45.06 kg chocolates mixed with ganja, 1.74 kg alprazolam as well as 63 vehicles involved in transporting the contraband, according to a press release issued by E. Sridhar, TS prohibition & excise department commissioner.