  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 29 Dec 2022 Stampede deaths: YSR ...
Nation, In Other News

Stampede deaths: YSRC leaders blame Naidu for 'human sacrifice'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 30, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Home minister Taneti Vanitha said that when locals were trying to shift the injured persons, Naidu asked them to halt the process as he wanted to give them a message. She demanded Naidu’s response to his action. (File Photo: By arrangement)
 Home minister Taneti Vanitha said that when locals were trying to shift the injured persons, Naidu asked them to halt the process as he wanted to give them a message. She demanded Naidu’s response to his action. (File Photo: By arrangement)

Tirupati, Kakinada: Leaders of the ruling YSRC were up in arms against N. Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly putting public lives at risk by conducting a roadshow in narrow lanes, which led to a stampede and subsequently, the death of eight people in Kandukur town of Nellore district.

Most leaders raked up the deaths during the Godavari Pushkaralu deaths of 29 pilgrims during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure as the chief minister.

Home minister Taneti Vanitha said that a case was registered in the incident and that the probe would ascertain the guilty party. However, she laid the blame squarely on Naidu for the incident, claiming that the “publicity mania” of the TD chief led to the deaths.

She said that when locals were trying to shift the injured persons, Naidu asked them to halt the process as he wanted to give them a message. She demanded Naidu’s response to his action.

Expressing grief over the incident, agriculture minister K. Govardhan Reddy, a Nellore native, blamed the TD chief for the deaths claiming it was caused “solely by Naidu’s need for publicity”.

Addressing media persons on Thursday, he said that the TD was concentrating on getting drone footage to demonstrate the party’s crowd-pulling power, instead of ensuring public safety.

“The desire for drone shots is creating a stumbling block for the poor who are being shifted for the public meetings. This mindset caused the death of 29 people at Godavari Pushkaralu in Rajahmundry in 2015, and these actions are very common to the ‘publicity-monger’ Babu, who always seeks to capture the attention of the people with graphics and false disclosures,” he said.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy alleged it was unfortunate that the TD chief was attempting to turn the tragedy in his favour. He said Naidu's objective is always to create a sensation, without thought of consequences, and that this “human sacrifice” took place as a result of his viciousness.

Other ministers of the YSRC were quick to join the Naidu bashing show.

YSRC general secretary and advisor to government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slammed Naidu’s “self-promotion” mission and accused him of deliberately holding the rally in a narrow lane to capture photos of large crowds.

He questioned why Naidu failed to follow the instructions given by the police and change the location of the meeting, and why he was now blaming the police for the deaths.

Reddy alleged that Naidu spoke with the same arrogance on the stampede during Godavari Pushkaralu, wherein 27 pilgrims died.

Minister R.K. Roja said that the Kandukur incident was unfortunate and sad. She demanded that the courts take suo motu action and file a murder case against Chandrababu Naidu.

...
Tags: yuvajana shramika rythu congress party, former chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, andhra pradesh stampede, stampede, nellore district, godavari pushkaralu, home minister taneti vanitha, kakani govardhan reddy, agriculture minister, public safety, public meetings, drone, gmr rajahmundry energy, rajahmundry, minister for panchayat raj and rural development peddireddy ramachandra reddy, human sacrifice, adviser to government on public affairs sajjala ramakrishna reddy, suo motu case, ysr congress legislator and actor r.k. roja
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (PTI Photo)

Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant to wed Radhika Merchant

The flyover linking International Airport, no two-wheelers will be allowed to operate. (DC File Photo)

Flyovers to be closed on new year celebrations in Bengaluru

By introducing the new technology in airports, passengers, airlines, security personnel and airport authorities would save time and energy. (DC file image)

New Face Recognition technology not coming to Chennai airport

Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder (centre) with CAB Foundation Director Prof. P. Raja Shekar (left), Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana (second from left) head of Mass Communication and Journalism department Prof. K. Stevenson (second from right); and PRO Prof. A. Patrick (right) speak about the OU Alumni Meet, in Hyderabad on Thursday. — DC

Over 1k to attend OU’s Alumni Meet on Jan 3, 4



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

TSRTC to promote underground coal mines’ tourism

Generally, trekking, watching waterfalls, forests, hills, tigers and birds, and visiting lakes, unique temples and ancient structures are on people’s and organisers’ itinerary. It is perhaps for the first time in the country that a road transport corporation has thought of underground tourism. A view of the Kuntala waterfalls in Telangana. (Representational Image/PTI)

Pak national moves Supreme Court for transit visa to Indian national complete Hajj

Shihab pleaded before the immigration authorities that he was going to perform Hajj on foot as he had already travelled 3,000 kms. (Photot: AFP)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

A day after Scindia announces action plan for IGI, chaos reignites

Sheela Bhatt, senior journalist tweetted., All Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and VVIPs are escorted through business class passage at airports so they have no clue how ridiculous it is to fly Delhi-Mumbai and spend almost same time as the express trains. Around four hours at arrival and departure airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->