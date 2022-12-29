  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
KRMB violation: CM Jagan files complaint against Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Dec 29, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 7:36 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.meets Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.meets Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has lodged a complaint with the Centre against the Telangana government, saying it is “acting unilaterally” in the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar joint reservoir projects on River Krishna and is violating all the operational protocols, agreements and directives of the Krishna River Management Board.

He met Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, in Delhi on Wednesday. He complained that even though the minimum water level in Srisailam reservoir is less than 834 feet, the Telangana government is releasing water for power generation without any indent at least before Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The chief minister said AP is losing its share rights on Krishna river and explained that in 2022-22 and 2022-23, TS has started using water for power generation from the Kharif season beginning June 1.

The CM pointed out that even though the minimum water level in Srisailam reservoir was less than 834 feet, the Telangana government is releasing water for power generation without any indent at least before KRMB.

Jagan said, “Generation of electricity for irrigation needs is only incidental. With the Telangana government releasing water up to 796 feet downstream every year for power generation, it has become a tough task to maintain the minimum water level in Srisailam reservoir. Earlier too, this problem faced by AP was brought to the attention of the Centre.”

The CM said, “Unless the water level in the Srisailam reservoir reaches 881 feet, it is not possible to release water from Pothireddypadu in a full-fledged manner and cater to the drinking water needs of Sri Potti Sreeramulu Nellore and Prakasam and the Chennai metropolis in addition to the irrigation and drinking water needs of drought-prone Rayalaseema.”

Informing the illegal projects taken by Telangana, Jagan complained, “The Telangana government is constructing the Palamuru-RangaReddy Lift Scheme (3 TMCs) and the Dindi schemes at 800feet without any environmental clearances is being constructed on a large scale without permission. Due to these projects, it is not possible to maintain the water level of the reservoir above 854 feet. On the other hand, it is not possible to use the water allocated to the AP government.”

The CM said, “Under these circumstances, the AP government has no alternative but to implement the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLS), through which 3tmc water per day can be supplied to TGP, SRBC and GNSS. Keeping in view the inappropriate attitude of the Telangana government that is releasing water in complete disregard of norms and protocols, the interests of Andhra Pradesh can be fulfilled by completing the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project as soon as possible.”

The chief minister appealed to the Union minister to ensure that the environmental clearances for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project are given as soon as possible.

Giving a detailed outline of the development of ports, he said AP with its vast coastline of 974km offers possibilities of immense economic activities. The state government is developing three greenfield ports at Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu, the CM said.

...
Tags: srisailam project, ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, telangana government, krishna river management board
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


