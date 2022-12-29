  
Anjani Kumar is new DGP of Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Dec 29, 2022, 11:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 11:33 pm IST
Anjani Kumar who was also appointed DGP (Coordination), Telangana, as he has been given full additional charge of the post of DGP (HoPF). Incidentally, Kumar had taken over as the Hyderabad police commissioner from Mahendar Reddy in 2018, and was in the post for a record three years and nine months.
Hyderabad: Putting an end to speculation, the Telangana government appointed Anjani Kumar, a 1990-batch IPS officer and the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, as the Telangana DGP (Head of Police Force) replacing the incumbent DGP M. Mahendar Reddy, who retires on December 31.

Anjani Kumar who was also appointed DGP (Coordination), Telangana, as he has been given full additional charge of the post of DGP (HoPF). Incidentally, Kumar had taken over as the Hyderabad police commissioner from Mahendar Reddy in 2018, and was in the post for a record three years and nine months

Anjani Kumar is well-known for initiating several initiatives to maintain law and order in the city, as well as several inclusive measures engaging police personnel's families to sensitise them about the working conditions of the police force.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when doctors at Gandhi Hospital were attacked physically by patients' attendees, the senior IPS officer serving as the Hyderabad police commissioner held several meetings with the doctors and assured them of complete protection and support by deploying additional forces at the Gandhi Hospital.

Further, Anjani Kumar was instrumental for initiating bicycle patrolling in the city in order to combat crime and provide citizens with a sense of security, as well as introducing the system of citizens lodging complaints lies at each police station with the objective of giving them an insight of the workings of police machinery and the working environment.

As Hyderabad police commissioner, he introduced the system of citizens lodging complaints at their doorstep, instead of going to the police station.

He also organised get-togethers with the families of personnel at each police station. The get-togethers were aimed to give the families an insight into the functioning of the police machinery and the working environment of their kin.       

As Hyderabad police commissioner, Anjani Kumar won a national award from the President for security management for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Anjani Kumar was well-known for successfully managing events such as the 2018 Assembly elections, GHMC elections and major floods, among others.

He served as ASP Jangaon after joining the department in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1992, and later served in numerous positions throughout the state.

After the formation of the Telangana state, he was retained as additional commissioner (law and order) of Hyderabad city, where he served till 2016, and later as additional DG (law and order) for Telangana state until 2018.

As additional CP (law and order), Anjani Kumar was critical in maintaining law and order in the city during the peak of the Telangana movement and thereafter for the 2014 general elections in the state.

Get to know your DGP

> Anjani Kumar was Hyderabad police commissioner for three years and nine months, the longest-ever after the Nizam era.

> DG ACB, from December 2021. Organised 74 trap cases, 17 disproportionate cases and secured a good number of convictions in the court.

> As inspector-general, police computerisation and standardisation from 2012-13, he led the team completed the  Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS). The state was then rated as the best in implementation of CCTNS by the NCRB.

> As Greyhounds chief from 2009-11, Anjani Kumar organised many successful operations against the Maoists. He organised training for CRPF and police of other states.

> As DIG, (Chief). Counter Intelligence Cell, from 2007-09, Anjani Kumar organised many operations in collaboration with the Intelligence Bureau and other central Agencies to neutralise terror modules and sleeping cells, particularly that of the Indian Mujahideen.

> As Commandant, CISF, on Central deputation from 1999-03, he headed the security of the Nuclear Fuel Complex, and was also instrumental in inducting CISF deployment at all airports in East India.

> Anjani Kumar was with the UN Mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina as a part of international deputation from 1998-99. Represented India in the UN International Police Task Force. Awarded the UN Peace Medal twice for his distinguished contributions.

