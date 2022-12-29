  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 29 Dec 2022 8 killed, 4 severely ...
Nation, In Other News

8 killed, 4 severely injured at Naidu’s public meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Dec 29, 2022, 7:19 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2022, 7:19 am IST
The spot where the stampede occured during Telugu Desam (TD) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting in Kandukur in Nellore district. (Photo by arrangement)
 The spot where the stampede occured during Telugu Desam (TD) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting in Kandukur in Nellore district. (Photo by arrangement)

TIRUPATI: Tragedy struck Telugu Desam (TD) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting in Kandukur town of SPSR Nellore district, as eight people died and four others were critically injured in a stampede at the NTR Circle, the
venue for the meeting, on Wednesday.

When Naidu started addressing the crowd, there was a sudden surge of the public towards the podium, which led to the stampede. Some people also fell into a nearby drain, eyewitnesses said.

TD leaders immediately stopped the meeting and rushed the victims to a hospital. Eyewitnesses said that while a few died of injuries, others died due to suffocation.

The meeting was organised by the former chief minister as part of the party’s ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ campaign, launched to protest against the alleged anti-people policies of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government.

Eyewitnesses said that some people were injured while trying to escape, while some were hurt while trying to help a woman who fell into the drainage canal. Meanwhile, a few others also jumped into the canal to escape the rush, they said.

Ramana Reddy of Kandukur, an eyewitness, said there were more than 10,000 people gathered near the NTR statue to listen to Naidu. He said it was a three-road junction and that the stampede took place in a narrow street, which is part of the three roads. “The crowd ignored the repeated appeals of Naidu to restrain overenthusiastic party followers from surging towards his vehicle,” he said.

Naidu stopped the meeting, rushed to the hospital and interacted with the relatives of the victims. He also announced an aid of `10 lakh to the families of the deceased and promised to extend all possible support to the victims.

The deceased were identified as M. Chinna Kondaiah of Amma Palem, D. Ravindra of Athmakuru, Purushottam of Kandukur, Kalavakuri Yanadi of Kondamudusu Palem, Yatagiri Vijay of Ulavapadu, K. Raja of Kandukur, Ramaiah of Gulla Palem and Rajeswari.

Later at the rally, he expressed his grief and said that such an incident happened for the first time during his meeting. He attributed the incident to destiny.
 
In a statement, TD national general secretary Nara Lokesh said, “The death of TDP workers is a great loss to the party. My deepest condolences to their families. We have made arrangements to provide better treatment to the injured. I pray for their recovery. Telugu Desam Party will support the families of the deceased in all ways.”

...
Tags: chandra babu naidu, stampede, andhra pradesh stampede
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 29 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KTR seeks Rs 900 cr in Union Budget for TS textiles and handlooms sector

Bengaluru police will use drones to keep an eye on the revellers on New Year’s Day celebrations in Bengaluru city. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Drones to keep an eye on revellers

The Hyderabad police are failing to use them properly to establish the case in courts, allowing the accused to go free. (DC Representational Photo)

Cops fail to produce CCTV footage in crime cases

Differences have cropped within BJP leaders who are aspiring for the party ticket from Adilabad assembly constituency in the forthcoming Telangana assembly general elections.

BJP leaders in Adilabad at loggerheads over assembly seat



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi's brother, family injured in accident near Mysuru are doing fine: Doctors

Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with family members leaves for Ahmedabad after getting discharged from a hospital, in Mysuru. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi's brother injured in road accident in Karnataka

The family members of Prahlad Modi were on their way to Bandipur National Park in Chamarajanagar from Mysuru city when the accident occurred. (Photo: Twitter)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

Female elephant dies of electrocution in agriculture farm

Carcass of the female elephant, which died of electrocution at a field in Kiramanda village of Bangarupalem Mandal in Chittoor district on Friday. (Photo: Avinash P Subramanyam)

TSRTC to promote underground coal mines’ tourism

Generally, trekking, watching waterfalls, forests, hills, tigers and birds, and visiting lakes, unique temples and ancient structures are on people’s and organisers’ itinerary. It is perhaps for the first time in the country that a road transport corporation has thought of underground tourism. A view of the Kuntala waterfalls in Telangana. (Representational Image/PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->