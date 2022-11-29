  
Nation Other News 29 Nov 2022 SC removed only time ...
Nation, In Other News

SC removed only time mandate on construction of capital, says Achennaidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Nov 29, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

Visakhapatnam: The Supreme Court, through its orders on Monday, gave clarity on AP’s capital development and capital location, said former minister and Telugu Desam state president Kinjarapu Achennaidu. “The apex court removed the cap on the time limit for capital construction but did not disturb the capital location,’’ he said.

The TD leader strongly reacted to the government counsel’s plea on the High Court location. Counsel told the court that the government was for having the High Court’s location in Amaravati. This was  contrary to the government’s previous stand of locating it in Kurnool.

“This is clearly a cheating of the public. On the one hand, the lawyer said the government needed the High Court in Amaravati. On the other hand the ruling YSRC leaders were egging on Rayalaseema lawyers and the public to agitate for the High Court there,” the TD chief said.

BJP general secretary S. Vishnu Vardhan asked why the government did not plead for the High Court in Kurnool. The government should explain to the people of Rayalaseema on the lawyer’s statement in the court, he said.

Welcoming the orders on removing the limit for construction of capital, former floor leader of the BJP in the Assembly Vishnu Raju welcomed the court remarks on the time limit for capital construction.

“Engineering works need time,” Raju, himself a civil engineer, noted. On the High Court issue, he said the BJP always wanted its location in Kurnool or at least a bench there.

General secretary of the Jana Sena Satya Bolisetti said the court spoke only about the time frame for the capital construction while other issues remained unchanged. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while in Opposition, did not object to having the capital at Amaravati. He should stick to this stand,” he said.

...
Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Red Cross to come up with various initiatives and has extend humanitarian services to the needy in the state. (Representative photo/ ANI)

Governor presents Red Cross awards to district collectors

Gannavaram panchayat grade-1 secretary N. Rajendra Vara Prasad was suspended from services for diverting Rs 1.58 crore. (Representational picture / DC)

Panchayat secretary suspended for misuse of funds

Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar challenged BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to go on a padayatra after fulfilling the promises that were made at the time of bifurcation of the state on Monday. (File photo/ DC)

Bandi's padayatra is to instigate people, alleges TRS

Former health secretary, Preeti Sudan (Picture: Twitter- @/MoHFW_INDIA)

Former health secretary Preeti Sudan appointed UPSC member



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

IRL organisers seek changes before second street race in Hyderabad

A stray dog can be seen running onto the track during the IRL's first round of races held at the Hyderabad Street Circuit at NTR Marg. (DC Image/R. Pavan)

All about autonomy: single women farmers form collective, become entrepreneurs

Women working as helpers in farms alongside men is a common sight across India. (DC File Photo)

INS Arihant carries out successful launch of submarine launched ballistic missile

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->