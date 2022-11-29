SC removed only time mandate on construction of capital, says Achennaidu

Visakhapatnam: The Supreme Court, through its orders on Monday, gave clarity on AP’s capital development and capital location, said former minister and Telugu Desam state president Kinjarapu Achennaidu. “The apex court removed the cap on the time limit for capital construction but did not disturb the capital location,’’ he said.

The TD leader strongly reacted to the government counsel’s plea on the High Court location. Counsel told the court that the government was for having the High Court’s location in Amaravati. This was contrary to the government’s previous stand of locating it in Kurnool.

“This is clearly a cheating of the public. On the one hand, the lawyer said the government needed the High Court in Amaravati. On the other hand the ruling YSRC leaders were egging on Rayalaseema lawyers and the public to agitate for the High Court there,” the TD chief said.

BJP general secretary S. Vishnu Vardhan asked why the government did not plead for the High Court in Kurnool. The government should explain to the people of Rayalaseema on the lawyer’s statement in the court, he said.

Welcoming the orders on removing the limit for construction of capital, former floor leader of the BJP in the Assembly Vishnu Raju welcomed the court remarks on the time limit for capital construction.

“Engineering works need time,” Raju, himself a civil engineer, noted. On the High Court issue, he said the BJP always wanted its location in Kurnool or at least a bench there.

General secretary of the Jana Sena Satya Bolisetti said the court spoke only about the time frame for the capital construction while other issues remained unchanged. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while in Opposition, did not object to having the capital at Amaravati. He should stick to this stand,” he said.