Former health secretary Preeti Sudan appointed UPSC member

Published Nov 29, 2022, 1:43 am IST
Former health secretary, Preeti Sudan (Picture: Twitter- @/MoHFW_INDIA)
Vijayawada: Former health secretary Preeti Sudan has been appointed as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Preeti Sudan, a 1983 batch (retired) IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, is likely to take  the oath of office as the UPSC member on Tuesday. She superannuated as the health secretary in July 2020 and had also served in minsteries of women and child development and defence.

In AP, Preeti Sudan handled finance and planning, disaster management, tourism and agriculture.

Amongst her notable contributions have been initiating two major flagship programmes of the country: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat apart from legislation on the National Medical Commission, Allied Health Professional Commission and ban on e-cigarettes. Preeti Sudan was also a consultant with the World Bank.

