Country's tallest statue of Ambedkar to be ready by February 2023

Hyderabad: The country's tallest bronze statue of Dr B.R.Ambedkar, standing at 125 feet on a sprawling 10-acre parcel of land near NTR Garden, is nearing completion and would be ready for inauguration on April 14 next, the birth anniversary of the father of the Constitution

The Secretariat complex nearby, which is also nearing completion, is expected to be inaugurated on January 18, 2023, by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Koppula Eshwar inspected the progress of work on the Dr Ambedkar statue on Monday and stated that the project will be completed by February and be unveiled by the CM on April 14 to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary. The CM had laid the foundation for installing the statue on April 14, 2016, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

On behalf of the SC Corporation, the roads and buildings department is carrying out the nearly Rs 150 crore project. The statue will be approximately 45 feet wide, with a bronze skin coating weighing nine tonnes. The statue's frame was made from 155 tonnes of stainless steel.

Minister Prashanth Reddy stated that the project was being developed as a tourist attraction, with various artefacts related to Dr Ambedkar's life dotting the area. In addition to laser shows, a museum is being built on the property. According to Eshwar, a Parliament-like structure is being built at the base of the statue. A photo gallery of Ambedkar and a cinema theatre will be built to showcase Ambedkar's greatness.