  
Nation Other News 29 Nov 2022 Country's talle ...
Nation, In Other News

Country's tallest statue of Ambedkar to be ready by February 2023

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 29, 2022, 8:43 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2022, 8:43 am IST
Workers climb the 125 feet, the country's tallest bronze statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at NTR Marg in Hyderabad on Monday. - Deepak Deshpande
 Workers climb the 125 feet, the country's tallest bronze statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at NTR Marg in Hyderabad on Monday. - Deepak Deshpande

Hyderabad: The country's tallest bronze statue of Dr B.R.Ambedkar, standing at 125 feet on a sprawling 10-acre parcel of land near NTR Garden, is nearing completion and would be ready for inauguration on April 14 next, the birth anniversary of the father of the Constitution

The Secretariat complex nearby, which is also nearing completion, is expected to be inaugurated on January 18, 2023, by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Koppula Eshwar inspected the progress of work on the Dr Ambedkar statue on Monday and stated that the project will be completed by February and be unveiled by the CM on April 14 to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary. The CM had laid the foundation for installing the statue on April 14, 2016, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

On behalf of the SC Corporation, the roads and buildings department is carrying out the nearly Rs 150 crore project. The statue will be approximately 45 feet wide, with a bronze skin coating weighing nine tonnes. The statue's frame was made from 155 tonnes of stainless steel.

Minister Prashanth Reddy stated that the project was being developed as a tourist attraction, with various artefacts related to Dr Ambedkar's life dotting the area. In addition to laser shows, a museum is being built on the property. According to Eshwar, a Parliament-like structure is being built at the base of the statue. A photo gallery of Ambedkar and a cinema theatre will be built to showcase Ambedkar's greatness.

...
Tags: 125-ft ambedkar statue in hyderabad, ntr garden, prashanth reddy, telangana tourism, bronze
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Former minister Shabbir Ali claimed on Monday that the TRS and the AIMIM wanted the Old City to remain backward. (File photo/ DC)

TRS, MIM don’t want to develop Old City: Congress

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar gives a thumbs up to his supporters while leaving his office in Karimnagar after the High Court gave permission for his yatra in Nirmal on Monday. - Yelabaka Radhakrishna

Heavy forces deploy for BJP meeting in Bhainsa

Works of the Hyderabad Metro rail track in progress. (Representative photo / DC)

Airport Metro line to be reworked to cut costs

Traffic movement at Road No. 45 of Jubilee Hills is set to get smoother as the traffic police identified a U-turn under the Jubilee Hills flyover as the key bottleneck (Representative photo / DC)

Hyderabad police crack traffic jam cause at JH Road No.45



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

IRL organisers seek changes before second street race in Hyderabad

A stray dog can be seen running onto the track during the IRL's first round of races held at the Hyderabad Street Circuit at NTR Marg. (DC Image/R. Pavan)

All about autonomy: single women farmers form collective, become entrepreneurs

Women working as helpers in farms alongside men is a common sight across India. (DC File Photo)

INS Arihant carries out successful launch of submarine launched ballistic missile

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->