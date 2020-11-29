Cyclone Nivar claims eight lives in AP

The Indian Premier League 2020

Preliminary reports state agriculture crops in 2.14 lakh hectares in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool districts were damaged
VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rainfall under the influence of Nivar cyclonic storm has claimed eight lives, including six in Chittoor and two in Kadapa, while four persons went missing in the state.

Based on a preliminary assessment, as the rainfall had a major impact on Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa districts, 1.12 lakh people were affected, 6,133 houses  marooned, 2,294 houses/huts damaged, 88 big animals, 2,618 small animals, 8,130 poultry birds perished.

 

As many as 1,597 villages/towns in 124 mandals were affected while six villages suffered inundation due to floods.

The authorities have set up 223 relief camps and evacuated 40,306 persons and accommodated them in such camps while 265 medical camps were organised to provide health care.

As a temporary relief, Rs. 2.50 crore was released to the four districts for talking up immediate relief works. A special assistance of Rs 500 each was given to the affected persons accommodated in relief camps.

Agriculture crops located in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool, suffered damages in about 2.14 lakh hectares based on preliminary reports while enumeration on the extent of the damage is underway.

 

In the fisheries department, cage culture units at Annamayya reservoir in Kadapa district and farms in Prakasam district were flooded causing an estimated loss of Rs 51.15 lakh.

Infrastructure damage and loss to departments like roads and buildings, water resources, municipal administration, energy, panchayat raj, rural water supply, handlooms and textiles was estimated at Rs. 56,993.31 lakh for taking up restoration works both on temporary and permanent basis.

The state government deployed eight NDRF and six SDRF teams in the four districts for taking up rescue operations. Meanwhile, two persons stranded in Mallimdugu reservoir near Renigunta in Chittoor district were rescued as were 60 stranded in a local canal at Tippapadu village of Gudur mandal in Nellore district.

 

...
