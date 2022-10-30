PM Modi to inaugurate and dedicate RFCL to nation on Nov 12 in Peddapalli

Union fertilisers and chemicals secretary Arun Singhal along with district collector Dr S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana and police commissioner Chandrashekhar Reddy inspects arrangements at the Ramagundam plant of the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited on Saturday. (Photo By Arrangement)

KARIMNAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) after its inauguration at an event on November 12, according to chemicals and fertiliser secretary Arun Singhal. Modi would also address a public meeting later.

Singhal accompanied by district collector Dr S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana and Police commissioner Chandrashekhar Reddy and senior officials inspected the arrangements in the industrial area.

They visited the RFCL plant, the NTPC helipad and Mahatma Gandhi stadium where the Prime Minister would address a public meeting after dedicating the RFCL to the nation. They inspected the route map and the security arrangements.

The BJP government had taken up the revival of the Fertiliser Corporation of India (FCI) unit at Ramagundam as the RFCL and incorporated it on February 17, 2015, as a gas-based urea manufacturing plant. On August 7, 2016, Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Rs. 6,120-crore revival of the plant.

RFCL declared its commercial operations open on March 22 last year. The plant is expected to produce 3,850 metric tonnes of urea and 2,200 metric tonnes of ammonia per day. Of the 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers produced annually at the Ramagundam plant annually, 6 lakhs metric tonnes are allocated to Telangana State.