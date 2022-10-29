  
Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2022 HC directs accused i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC directs accused in poachgate to surrender, if not, police can arrest them

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Oct 29, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2022, 9:59 am IST
Telangana High Court (Image: DC)
 Telangana High Court (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday set aside the order of the special judge of the additional ACB court, who had refused to remand the three accused in the alleged poaching of TRS legislators and had released them.

Justice Chillakur Sumalatha of Telangana High Court directed the three accused — Ramachandra Bharathi, Kore Nandu Kumar and D.P.S.K.V.N. Simhayaji — to surrender before the Cyberabad police commissioner. In case they failed to do so, the police will be granted the liberty to arrest them.

On such surrender or arrest, they shall be produced before the magistrate concerned for remanding them to judicial custody, the court said.

The judge said the police must follow all formalities and suggested that the magistrate of the concerned court verify compliance of requirements under the CrPC.

Justice Sumalatha passed the orders in the criminal revision case filed by Telangana police, challenging the rejection of remand application by the ACB court. 

On Saturday, senior counsel Veduala Srinivas and Immaneni Rama Rao, representing the accused, submitted that the revision petition filed by the police was not maintainable, as there were no final orders passed by the ACB court. Further, mentioning Supreme Court guidelines in the Arnesh Kumar case, which says that issuing a notice under Section 41-A of the CrPC is mandatory before any arrest.

They said the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act would not be attracted as the case was registered by the law and order police.

Rejecting these contentions, Justice Sumalatha passed a lengthy order, explaining the circumstances under which the police could arrest a person without issuing a warrant. The court opined that it was not humiliation of the accused.

‘When the accused were present at the alleged scene of offence and the police had received a complaint about the offence, they could arrest the accused’, the court observed.

...
Tags: telangana high court, acb court, poaching of trs mlas, ramachandra bharathi, kore nandu kumar, d.p.s.k.v.n. simhayaji
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 30 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Taking to the streets in addition to the candidates themselves, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from the BJP, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from the TRS and Palvai Sravanthi of Congress, were senior leaders from the three parties. — DC Image

Munugode bypoll: Political parties campaign in full swing

The largest display of knitted hats/caps was achieved by the Air Force Wives Welfare Association in New Delhi, India on 15 October 2022. — Twitter

AFWWA distributes woollen caps to underprivileged

This offer is valid from Saturday till November 10. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Free stroke screening at Medicover Hospital

OBCs constitute over 50 per cent of the population and most states, including Telangana, had adopted unanimous resolutions in their respective Assemblies for a clear-cut caste census in 2021. — Representational Image/AFP

Conduct OBC census, BC panel to Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt notifies new IT rules, social media appellate panels to be set up in 3 months

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)

After Hyd incident, DGCA asks SpiceJet to analyse engine oil samples of Q400 fleet

The watchdog has also ordered the carrier to carry out inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness. (Photo:ANI)

Anti-Maoist operations to make Telangana Naxal-free state: DGP

The DGP said Telangana police are determined to make the state Maoist-free by taking up operations against them. (DC Image)

Freebies to allure voters, welfarism policy intervention: BJP in letter to EC

The BJP spelt out its stance on the issue in response to the Election Commission earlier this month seeking the views of all parties on its proposal to amend the model code of conduct.. (Representational image: AFP)

Govt approves creation of a weapon system branch for IAF officers: Air Chief Marshal

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari speaks during a press conference (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham