Tollywood team thanks jagan for opening theatres

VIJAYAWADA: Members from the Tollywood called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM Camp Office at Tadepalli on Thursday to discuss various issues facing the Telugu film industry.

Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, film producers Preetham Reddy and Niranjan Reddy were part of the delegation that met the Chief Minister. Nagarjuna and others arrived in a special flight to meet the Chief Minister. A lunch with the Chief Minister without other eminent personalities became a talking point.

According to sources, Nagarjuna discussed issues related to the film industry with Jagan Mohan Reddy including crucial developments in the industry such as online ticketing system. The Tollywood team is reported to have thanked the Chief Minister for giving permission to screen four-film shows daily in AP and for allowing 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. The meeting went on for over two hours. Sources in the Telugu film industry believe that Nagarjuna had always been optimistic about ongoing issues like online ticketing and theatres, and hence these things were discussed during the meeting.