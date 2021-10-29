Nation Other News 29 Oct 2021 Tollywood team thank ...
Nation, In Other News

Tollywood team thanks jagan for opening theatres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 29, 2021, 6:56 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 6:56 am IST
Akkineni Nagarjuna, film producers Preetham Reddy and Niranjan Reddy were part of the delegation that met the Chief Minister
Actor Nagarjuna comes out of Vijayawada Airport to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)
 Actor Nagarjuna comes out of Vijayawada Airport to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Members from the Tollywood called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM Camp Office at Tadepalli on Thursday to discuss various issues facing the Telugu film industry.

Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, film producers Preetham Reddy and Niranjan Reddy were part of the delegation that met the Chief Minister. Nagarjuna and others arrived in a special flight to meet the Chief Minister. A lunch with the Chief Minister without other eminent personalities became a talking point.

 

According to sources, Nagarjuna discussed issues related to the film industry with Jagan Mohan Reddy including crucial developments in the industry such as online ticketing system. The Tollywood team is reported to have thanked the Chief Minister for giving permission to screen four-film shows daily in AP and for allowing 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. The meeting went on for over two hours. Sources in the Telugu film industry believe that Nagarjuna had always been optimistic about ongoing issues like online ticketing and theatres, and hence these things were discussed during the meeting.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, tollywood, akkineni nagarjuna
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 29 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Curbs on paddy cultivation spark TRS, BJP slugfest

Telangana state government has criticised the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) for its inaction on Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of several irrigation projects. (DC representational photo)

TS hits out at Godavari River Management Board for inaction on project reports

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves 10 tourism projects

Minister Perni Venkataramaiah. (DC photo)

Why start TRS in AP? Better merge states, Perni Venkataramaiah tells KCR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Akbar’s Ram-Sita coins depict true secular spirit: NSI

The three-day numismatic meet started at the Salar Jung Museum here on Saturday. (DC Image)

Speed up: PM Modi to vaccine makers

The PM also talked about increasing innovation in the pharmaceutical sector to make India a drug and vaccine manufacturing hub. (PTI)

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from country, says IMD

Rain clouds fill the sky as people travel in a ferry in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

Facebook in India selective with hate speech, celebrations of violence: Report

In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California. (Photo: AP)

Dabur's Karwa Chauth ad sparks controversy; company takes it down, issues apology

A screengrab from the advertisement. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->