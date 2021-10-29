Nation Other News 29 Oct 2021 Rajinikanth admitted ...
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Chennai

ANI
Published Oct 29, 2021, 9:24 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 9:24 am IST
The actor had gone to the hospital for a routine checkup, where he later had to be admitted
Actor Rajinikanth (R) receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award from the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, during the 67th National film awards and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2019 held in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
 Actor Rajinikanth (R) receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award from the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, during the 67th National film awards and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2019 held in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Chennai: South superstar Rajinikanth, on Thursday, has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after he went there for a 'routine checkup'.

The actor, who was in New Delhi a few days back to receive the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema, had gone to the hospital for a routine checkup, where he later had to be admitted.

 

During his visit to the national capital, Rajinikanth had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier, in December 2020, the star had been admitted to the Apollo hospital, Hyderabad, due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion.

The 70-year-old star has featured in Bollywood as well as South Indian films and has a humongous fan following. The '2.0' star had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry.

 

He has delivered hit films such as 'Billu', 'Muthu', 'Baashha', 'Sivaji', and 'Enthiran'. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar'. He will next be seen in his upcoming film 'Annaatthe', which is currently slated to release on November 4.

