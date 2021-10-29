Nation Other News 29 Oct 2021 HAL delivers 200th g ...
Nation, In Other News

HAL delivers 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A Super Hornet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Oct 29, 2021, 11:07 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 11:07 am IST
HAL’s aircraft division has been a trusted supplier to Boeing for the last three decades
HAL GM (Aircraft) S Manicka Vasagam handing over delivery documents to Boeing India Director-Supplier Development Ashwani Bhargava. (Photo by arrangement)
Kolkata: Achieving a milestone, Indian defence PSU, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has delivered the 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. HAL GM (Aircraft) S Manicka Vasagam handed over the delivery documents to Boeing India Director-Supplier Development Ashwani Bhargava. HAL has been supplying the aero-structure to Boeing for the last 10 years.

HAL chairman and managing director R. Madhavan said on Friday, “HAL has a long-standing partnership with Boeing and we look forward to strengthening our association on military and civil programmes. We are prepared to collaborate with Boeing to boost manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India programmes”.

 

Boeing India president Salil Gupte said, “Our partnership with HAL is an example of our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and to the growth of India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem. We see tremendous potential for India to contribute to the global aerospace industry as an industrial and technology partner.  This partnership is a testimony to the world class capability of our industrial partners in the country.”

HAL’s aircraft division has been a trusted supplier to Boeing for the last three decades. It has supplied various aero-structures for Boeing’s military and civil programmes such as the B757 Over-wing Exit Doors, 777 Up-lock Box, F/A-18 Wire Harness and F/A-18 Gun Bay Door.

 

