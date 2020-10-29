The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Other News 29 Oct 2020 New revenue act come ...
Nation, In Other News

New revenue act comes into force in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Oct 29, 2020, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2020, 12:03 pm IST
Upon careful examination the government accepted proposals for formation of new sub-districts under section 5 of the Registration Act 1908
Telangana High Court
 Telangana High Court

Hyderabad, Oct 28 : In a significant move to enforce the new revenue act, 2020, enacted as Telangana rights in land and pattadar passbooks act (TRLPP), 2020 (Telangana act no. 9 of 2020), the state government on Wednesday announced that the act will come into force from October 29.

In view of Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao, launching the Dharani portal which will enable online land transactions on Thursday at 12. 30 pm in Mudu Chintalapalli village of Medchel-Malkajgiri district, the government notified the 29th day of October, 2020, as the date on which the act will come into force.

 

Besides notifying the date of enforcement of the act, the state government also notified the appointment of tahsildars as joint sub-registrars, authorising them to carry out non-agricultural land transactions in the state. Accordingly, the state government issued two separate GOs on Wednesday night.

The state government said that in order to provide accountable and responsive revenue administration in public interest, among other things, it has enacted the TRLPP, 2020. This enactment paves the way for registration and instantaneous mutation of agricultural lands by a tahsildar.

 

The commissioner and inspector general of registration and stamps has submitted proposals for the formation of new sub-districts with jurisdiction coterminous with those of the revenue mandals with an office of the joint sub-registrar at their respective headquarters and appointing tahsildars as joint sub-registrars.

After careful examination of the matter, the government accepted proposals for the formation of new sub-districts under section 5 of the Registration Act, 1908 (Central Act No.16 of 1908) and the establishment of offices of joint sub-registrars under section 7(1) of the
registration Act, 1908, also appointing tahsildars (across the 570 mandals in the state) as joint sub-registrars in respect of agricultural lands.

 

The government declared that the tahsildars of the revenue mandals concerned are hereby appointed as joint sub-registrars with an office at the headquarters of the mandal to deal with registration of documents relating to the lands to which the new act applies and
allied matters under the registration act, 1908, and the rules made thereunder.

The government made it clear that in the absence of a tahsildar, the naib (deputy) tahsildar of the revenue mandal or such person designated by the district collector shall discharge the functions of the joint sub-registrar.

 

The government also declared that the sub-registrars appointed under the registrations and stamps department are hereby stopped from registering documents relating to the lands to which the TRLPP, 2020 applies. They are hereby designated to register non-agriculture land transactions.

...
Tags: kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Maize stocks will be purchased by the government at MSP: KCR
KCR wants 15 teams to monitor tanks, lakes
I am ready to fight with God for water: KCR

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hear CBI cases first, CM Jagan attorney urges special court

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney

Andhra Pradesh opposes conduct of local body polls

AP State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar

Declare unanimous local body polls invalid: Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs SUN Match 43, Kings XI Punjab win by 12 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS SRH Match 43, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs DEL Match 42, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

Taiwan National Day posters near Chinese Embassy in Delhi removed

The posters were put up Friday night on the sidewalk of Shanti Path close to the embassy of China in the capital's diplomatic enclave Chankyapuri. (Image: Twitter)

Voluntary blood donation camp at lower tank bund on Police Flag day

Blood donation camp at Pingali Venkatrama Reddy Convention Center, Lower Tank Bund. Picture credits : Surender Reddy

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham