New revenue act comes into force in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 28 : In a significant move to enforce the new revenue act, 2020, enacted as Telangana rights in land and pattadar passbooks act (TRLPP), 2020 (Telangana act no. 9 of 2020), the state government on Wednesday announced that the act will come into force from October 29.

In view of Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao, launching the Dharani portal which will enable online land transactions on Thursday at 12. 30 pm in Mudu Chintalapalli village of Medchel-Malkajgiri district, the government notified the 29th day of October, 2020, as the date on which the act will come into force.

Besides notifying the date of enforcement of the act, the state government also notified the appointment of tahsildars as joint sub-registrars, authorising them to carry out non-agricultural land transactions in the state. Accordingly, the state government issued two separate GOs on Wednesday night.

The state government said that in order to provide accountable and responsive revenue administration in public interest, among other things, it has enacted the TRLPP, 2020. This enactment paves the way for registration and instantaneous mutation of agricultural lands by a tahsildar.

The commissioner and inspector general of registration and stamps has submitted proposals for the formation of new sub-districts with jurisdiction coterminous with those of the revenue mandals with an office of the joint sub-registrar at their respective headquarters and appointing tahsildars as joint sub-registrars.

After careful examination of the matter, the government accepted proposals for the formation of new sub-districts under section 5 of the Registration Act, 1908 (Central Act No.16 of 1908) and the establishment of offices of joint sub-registrars under section 7(1) of the

registration Act, 1908, also appointing tahsildars (across the 570 mandals in the state) as joint sub-registrars in respect of agricultural lands.

The government declared that the tahsildars of the revenue mandals concerned are hereby appointed as joint sub-registrars with an office at the headquarters of the mandal to deal with registration of documents relating to the lands to which the new act applies and

allied matters under the registration act, 1908, and the rules made thereunder.

The government made it clear that in the absence of a tahsildar, the naib (deputy) tahsildar of the revenue mandal or such person designated by the district collector shall discharge the functions of the joint sub-registrar.

The government also declared that the sub-registrars appointed under the registrations and stamps department are hereby stopped from registering documents relating to the lands to which the TRLPP, 2020 applies. They are hereby designated to register non-agriculture land transactions.