Complaints galore on mismanagement of Hyderabad flood relief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Oct 29, 2020, 11:00 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2020, 11:27 am IST
Discrimination alleged in distribution of financial aid to the flood-hit
 File photo of Hyderabad flash floods

Hyderabad:  Flood victims complained of discrimination in the disbursement of immediate relief granted by the government. They alleged that people who are close to public representatives or political leaders are getting relief while many are being refused.

The residents’ grievance was that officials are showing discrimination in distributing the immediate relief of Rs10,000, which reduces their chances of their getting full relief later. They complained that the officials have selected particular families on the instance of the concerned corporator or MLA. They apprehend that if they raise voice against the discrimination, they will be targeted by political goons and deprived further.

 

Residents of Shaikpet, Himathnagar, Jubilee Hills and Amberpet complained that they were provided with a reduced relief amount. Two and sometimes four families were asked to share the amount allocated for a single dwelling unit. They said in clusters many families reside in a single house. In such cases, the amount was divided among the dwellers.

In Ahmed nagar, Pochamma basti, Anjuman area in Vijaynagar colony, Sabir nagar, Gosha mahal, many people complained that only selected residents were getting benefits. Residents of Red Hills also complained that they were denied just because they were not familiar with the corporator. When they approached him, they were asked to consult the political leaders they supported in the elections.

 

Amjedullah Khan, spokesperson for Majlis Bachao Tehreek, demanded an inquiry into the rampant corruption and loot of the ₹550 crore relief package for flood victims. Leaders of the ruling party and its allies with the help of corrupt officials had made it a private corporate fund as it is being released from their party's exchequer.

The public fund is being looted openly and most of the amount disbursed on false claims recommended by political leaders or without proper verification. He alleged that the state fund is being disbursed based on political affiliation as a campaign for the forthcoming GHMC elections which defeats the purpose of relief and the welfare scheme.

 

Social worker, Asif Hussain, said there is a need to carry out an independent assessment of the damages due to flood without the involvement of political leaders to ensure selection of genuinely affected families.

There are a lot of complaints from different areas about not receiving relief amounts, said Hussain. People who lost their belongings in the flood should not be denied aid being distributed by the government just because of their political affiliations or the lack of them. He suggested establishing a grievance control room to resolve complaints of discrimination in the disbursement of the relief amount.

 

 

Tags: hyderabad flash floods, hyderabad flood relief discrimination, hyderabad flood aid no verification, trs supporters hyderabad flood aid
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


