  
Nation Other News 29 Sep 2022 GHMC internal inquir ...
Nation, In Other News

GHMC internal inquiry’s 20,650-page report costs Rs 41,300

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Sep 29, 2022, 11:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2022, 11:25 pm IST
GHMC spends close to Rs 40 crore annually for desilting of nalas. If the work is executed appropriately, flooding of city roads and low-lying areas can be reduced considerably. There is a general feeling that every year 50 per cent of the money is distributed among the well-connected GHMC officials, the activist said. — Representational Image/DC
 GHMC spends close to Rs 40 crore annually for desilting of nalas. If the work is executed appropriately, flooding of city roads and low-lying areas can be reduced considerably. There is a general feeling that every year 50 per cent of the money is distributed among the well-connected GHMC officials, the activist said. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: When an activist asked the GHMC for a copy of the report of an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds pertaining to nala desilting works, a senior official of the civic body asked him to cough up Rs 41,300 for getting the 20,650-page report. 

According to sources, the GHMC had sanctioned Rs 56.31 crore for 371 desilting works in April. Of them, 211 works costing Rs 31.96  were under progress. On the other hand, 157 works costing Rs 23.98 crore were yet to begin.

Barring the Charminar zone, more than half of the works are yet to begin in the other five zones.  In Serilingampally zone, of 36 desilting works, only nine are in progress; in Secunderabad zone, of 51 works, only 16 works are under progress. The contractors have withheld work over non-payment  of previous bills pending since last October.

To counter this, the corporation authorities conducted a vigilance inquiry and found that contractors had failed to execute even 50 per cent of the works. The report suggested that the corporation 50 per cent of about Rs 800 crore pending bills pertaining to desilting and other nala related works.

Given this backdrop, the activist, M. Padmanabha Reddy,  asked the corporation for the inquiry report for which the deputy chief engineer quoted Rs 41,300.

"GHMC spends close to Rs 40 crore annually for desilting of nalas. If the work is executed appropriately, flooding of city roads and low-lying areas can be reduced considerably. There is a general feeling that every year 50 per cent of the money is distributed among the well-connected GHMC officials," the activist said.

"I feel that the deputy chief engineer (M), in his bid to hide the irregularities that have been exposed by internal vigilance, has asked us to pay this exorbitant amount. I urge the commissioner to call for the file and examine why action has not been taken on the irregularities that have been pointed out," Padmanabha Reddy alleged.

Asked about the same, a senior GHMC official, requesting anonymity, said that the inquiry report also included details of nala desilting at several smaller stretches, which was why it ran to over 20,000 pages. On whether or not the report would be put in the public domain, the official said that inquiry reports will remain within the office. The official refused to comment when asked about the action taken report.

...
Tags: ghmc, nala desilting scam
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

VIPs oppose nala desilting; civic staff in fix

Latest From Nation

File photo of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Comments against KCR draw ire of TRS tribal students

Reportedly, ruling party leaders tried to bring pressure on the police against arresting the local leader. (Representational Image)

TRS Sangareddy leader arrested for role in kidnap

File photo of finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Come to Telangana and learn from us, Harish to Union ministers

The call letter had the round ‘seal’ of the forest department and ‘signature’ of the FRO. Many others too received such letters in recent days and, not being convinced, started enquiring about it. — Representational Image/DC

Forest department shocked at fake ‘call letters’ for jobs



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)

Twitter says 50-60 % of tweets asked by govt to be blocked are "innocuous"

Twitter had challenged the orders on grounds of violation of freedom of speech and the authorities not issuing notice to the alleged violators before asking Twitter to take down content. (Representational Image)

Man attempts suicide in front of TRS corporator's house in Hyderabad

News

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->