Nation, In Other News

SC seeks reply of TTD on plea alleging observance of irregular rituals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 30, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 12:05 am IST
The PIL had prayed for the issuance of direction to the TTD to rectify the method of holding the rituals
TTD is an independent trust which manages temples including the famous Lord Venkateshwara Swamy in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo:DC)
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) to respond to a complaint from a devotee of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy about “wrongful and irregular procedure in performing puja” there.

 A bench headed by Chief Justice Ramana was hearing an appeal from a devotee against the order of the AP high court refusing to entertain the PIL by observing that the “procedure of conducting rituals is in the exclusive domain of the Devasthanam and cannot be a matter of adjudication unless it impacts the secular or civil rights of others.”

 

The top court initially expressed reluctance in entertaining the plea by observing, “Can we interfere into this (rituals) as to when and how puja has to be conducted... This is the Constitutional court and not a Kuchehri' (lower court) where you can say anything.”

The bench, also comprising Justices Suryakant and Hima Kohli, later sought a response from counsel of the temple management about the decision on the representation of rituals made by the petitioner and devotee Srivari Daadaa.

“Counsel appearing on behalf of the respondent (TTD) prays for and is granted one week's time to get instructions about the representation dated March 18, 2020, sent by the petitioner-in person to the respondent. List the matter after one week,” the bench said in the order.

 

The TTD is an independent trust which manages temples including the famous Lord Venkateshwara Swamy in Andhra Pradesh.

During the brief hearing, the CJI also conversed in Telugu with petitioner Srivari Daadaa and asked him to be patient as being the devotee of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy and not threaten the apex court's registry officials for urgent listing of his plea.

Justice Ramana said he as also other judges are all devotees of Lord Balaji and wanted that the rituals be performed as per traditions. “We are all devotees of Balaji and expect that all rituals will be conducted according to the traditions”, the CJI said.

 

Daadaa has filed the appeal in the top court against the January 5 order of the high court dismissing his PIL.

His plea had stated that the temple authority has been performing Sevas namely i) Abhishekam Seva, 2) Thomala Seva, 3) Arjitha Brahmostavam, 4) Yekanta Utsavalu (Srivari Varshika Brahmotsavams 2020), and 5) Maha Laghu Darshan, in a wrongful and irregular procedure.

The PIL had prayed for the issuance of direction to the TTD to rectify the method of holding the rituals.

“We are of the view that the present PIL is not maintainable for the following reasons: Firstly, the procedure of conducting rituals is the exclusive domain of the Devasthanam and cannot be a matter of adjudication unless it impacts secular or civil rights of others,” the high court had said.

 

Secondly, the TTD cannot be said to be discharging public duties in the matter of conducting rituals. Such activities falling within an ecclesiastical domain are not amenable to writ jurisdiction at the behest of an outsider, it had said.

“Accordingly, we are of the opinion that the writ petition is devoid of merit and is liable to be dismissed. Accordingly, the Writ Petition is dismissed,” the high court had said.

Tags: rituals, lord venkateshwara, tirupati tirumala devasthanams (ttd)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


