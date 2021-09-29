Nation Other News 29 Sep 2021 Prominent literary f ...
Prominent literary figure, politician MV Ramana Reddy dies at the age of 78

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 29, 2021, 2:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2021, 2:36 pm IST
Ramanareddy joined the Telugu Desam Party in 1983 and was elected as the Proddatur MLA
Ramanareddy died at his home in Proddatur on Wednesday 6.30 am.
 Ramanareddy died at his home in Proddatur on Wednesday 6.30 am.

Kadapa: Dr. Mallela Venkata Ramanareddy (78), a politician and literary figure from Kadapa district, passed away on Wednesday morning. He has been suffering for some time now with age-related health problems.

He died at his home in Proddatur on Wednesday 6.30 am. He studied medicine at Guntur Medical College.

 

He joined the Telugu Desam Party in 1983 and was elected as the Proddatur MLA.

During the reign of ‍NTR, while carrying Telugu Ganga water to Madras, he went on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days under the auspices of the Rayalaseema Vimochana Samithi, an organization he founded, demanding justice for Rayalaseema as well as the backwardness of the Rayalaseema region.

Ramanareddy is said to be the first activist of Rayalaseema. He is a good literary man.

During his medical days in Guntur, he started a monthly magazine called Kavitha with some friends. He later published a political magazine called Prabhanjanam.

 

Ramanareddy was also one of the founding members of the Revolutionary Writers' Association. He has written a volume titled “Rayalaseema Kanneeti gadha” on Backwardness, Rights and Issues. World History has recently been published in four volumes.

He had lived with oxygen 24 hours a day for almost 10 months in the last days. It was in such a context that he completed the last volume of world history.

He translated the Amma novel 'Kaduputhipi'.

Dr Ramanareddy's writings have been published in many Telugu magazines.
Ramanareddy, who served as a politician and a literary figure, was pronounced dead by dignitaries from Kadapa district.

 

...
Tags: mv ramana reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to take a decision in the matter. (AFP Photo)

Taliban writes to DGCA to resume commercial flights between India and Afghanistan

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur constituency Mamata Banerjee during her Assembly By-election campaign in Kolkata, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Heavy security cover for Bhabanipur bypoll, arrangements in place to tackle rain

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (Photo: PTI/File)

JD(S) will field women candidates in 30-35 seats in 2023 assembly polls: Kumaraswamy

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 at a testing center. (Photo: AFP)

60 students of residential college near Bengaluru test positive for Covid



