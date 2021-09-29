Prominent literary figure, politician MV Ramana Reddy dies at the age of 78

Ramanareddy died at his home in Proddatur on Wednesday 6.30 am.

Kadapa: Dr. Mallela Venkata Ramanareddy (78), a politician and literary figure from Kadapa district, passed away on Wednesday morning. He has been suffering for some time now with age-related health problems.

He died at his home in Proddatur on Wednesday 6.30 am. He studied medicine at Guntur Medical College.

He joined the Telugu Desam Party in 1983 and was elected as the Proddatur MLA.

During the reign of ‍NTR, while carrying Telugu Ganga water to Madras, he went on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days under the auspices of the Rayalaseema Vimochana Samithi, an organization he founded, demanding justice for Rayalaseema as well as the backwardness of the Rayalaseema region.

Ramanareddy is said to be the first activist of Rayalaseema. He is a good literary man.

During his medical days in Guntur, he started a monthly magazine called Kavitha with some friends. He later published a political magazine called Prabhanjanam.

Ramanareddy was also one of the founding members of the Revolutionary Writers' Association. He has written a volume titled “Rayalaseema Kanneeti gadha” on Backwardness, Rights and Issues. World History has recently been published in four volumes.

He had lived with oxygen 24 hours a day for almost 10 months in the last days. It was in such a context that he completed the last volume of world history.

He translated the Amma novel 'Kaduputhipi'.

Dr Ramanareddy's writings have been published in many Telugu magazines.

Ramanareddy, who served as a politician and a literary figure, was pronounced dead by dignitaries from Kadapa district.