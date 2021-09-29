Nation Other News 29 Sep 2021 High-security regist ...
Nation, In Other News

High-security registration plates to be made mandatory for vehicles in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 29, 2021, 8:26 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2021, 8:29 am IST
The Act specifies colours of registration letters and numbers category wise, sides of number plates and their display position
Transport authorities say that as any new vehicle gets registration for a period of 15 years and the period gets extended for every five years subject to the vehicle condition. — Representational image/DC
 Transport authorities say that as any new vehicle gets registration for a period of 15 years and the period gets extended for every five years subject to the vehicle condition. — Representational image/DC

Vijayawada: The AP government will make affixation of high-security registration plates on all vehicles, including the old ones, compulsory soon.

State transport authorities held a meeting recently and resolved to go ahead with implementation of the gazette notification issued by the Union ministry of road transport and highways in December, 2018 and the Motor Vehicles (High Security Registration Plates) Order, 2018 specifying certain standards to be complied with for making HSRPs for all vehicles to be effective from April 1, 2019.

 

Though several states and the national capital territory of Delhi have implemented the HSRP for all vehicles, AP is yet to implement it comprehensively.

Once the rules are in place, state transport authorities intend to book cases on vehicle owners for failing to affix HSRPs under the provisions of ‘Improper Number Plates’ specified in MV Act (Rule 50, 51 of MV Act, 1989).

The Act specifies colours of registration letters and numbers category wise, sides of number plates and their display position, it disallows usage of fancy letters and display of other names, pictures and arts.

 

Earlier, the automobile dealers used to issue temporary registration numbers for vehicles using which vehicle owners would get permanent registration numbers from the regional transport office.

From 2013 to 2017, private agencies were roped in to affix registration number plates to all vehicles in the regional transport offices. During that time, several vehicle owners did not collect the registration plates made with standard specifications, preferring to get them prepared as per their interest.

From 2017, automobile dealers were directed to affix the registration plates to the vehicles and the cost for preparing such plates is included in the total cost of the vehicle.

 

A senior transport official said, “We are expecting the modalities for implementation of HSRPs for all vehicles to be released soon and there will be more stress on old vehicles as new ones get such plates as per rule.”

Transport authorities say that as any new vehicle gets registration for a period of 15 years and the period gets extended for every five years subject to the vehicle condition. The rule gives them an opportunity to crack whip on vehicles including both new and old having no such numbers plates to book cases and impose fine as per norms.

 

They say that vehicle owners who sport fancy numbers without complying with norms of HSRP may have to be prepared to face penal action given the instances like displaying only ‘99’ or ‘999’ instead of ‘0099’ or ‘0999’.

...
Tags: high-security registration plates
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 29 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The police patrol reached the spot and noticed ten people belonging to Jana Sena and the Pavan Kalyan fans trying to intrude into the hall. — DC file photo

Police intervene to stop clash between Jana Senanis and Posani

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during a door to door vaccination drive organised by DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

India records 18,870 fresh cases of Covid, active case count lowest in 194 days

Both the governments at the Centre and in the states are neglecting the Yadavas politically, economically, socially and education-wise, Yadava Sangam state president Laka Vengala Rao said. — Wikipedia

Yadavas to float political party

Appa Cheru at RGIA, Shamshabad, the lake boundary, developed cracks and water rushed onto the highway. At Himayatsagar, the lakewater overflowed and it submerged the outer ring road as also the service road near the Police Academy. — Representational image/DC

Water, water everywhere on Tuesday amid let-up in rain



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Sabarimala Dharmasastha Temple reopens for devotees

Only 15,000 people are allowed to enter temple premises in a day. (Photo: PTI/File)

Three held for assaulting youth in the name of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada

Puttur police had on Wednesday registered a case against the five people. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

ISRO displays Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan models at exhibition for students in Chennai

Students studying a model during the exhibition. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha

Glimpse from the event. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Two on bike fall to death from flyover after car crash in Bengaluru

The 23-year-old car driver was also injured in the grisly accident and has been hospitalised. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->