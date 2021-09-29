Nation Other News 29 Sep 2021 Bike-borne duo who a ...
Bike-borne duo who attacked health worker in Alappuzha arrested

PTI
Published Sep 29, 2021, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2021, 1:39 pm IST
The Thrikkunnapuzha PS officer also said they had identified the duo through the two-wheeler used by them
 The accused had assaulted a female health worker while she was returning home late at night. (Representational Image)

Alappuzha/Kollam: A week after the Kerala High Court directed the police to protect the lives of COVID warriors from attackers, two bike-borne assailants who assaulted a female health worker, while she was returning home late at night, have been arrested.

An officer of Thrikkunnapuzha PS, within whose jurisdiction the crime was committed, told PTI that the duo have been arrested from Kollam by officers of Chavara PS in connection with an attempted snatching case lodged there.

 

The Thrikkunnapuzha PS officer also said they had identified the duo through the two-wheeler used by them and were in the process of arresting them, but they were apprehended by officers from Chavara PS.

An officer from Chavara PS, told PTI, that one of them was arrested around 3 AM on Wednesday from Kollam from a bus based on secret information regarding him and based on his interrogation, his accomplice was arrested from the latter's residence.

He said they were arrested in connection with an attempted snatching case and added that several similar cases have been registered against the duo in various police stations in the state.

 

The officer of Thrikkunnapuzha PS also said the two were involved in various snatching cases and were also accused in a POCSO case.

He further said it will be sending details of the case registered by it against the duo to Chavara PS and will, thereafter, formally arrest them in connection with the attack on the health worker on the night of September 20.

The woman health worker, a nursing assistant, was attacked by two bike-borne assailants, while she was returning home late at night, with the intention of robbery, but they then tried to abduct her as she did not have any valuables on her.

 

Subsequently, the Kerala High Court on September 22 had directed the police to pull up their socks to protect lives of COVID-warriors like her from unscrupulous elements.

