Nation Other News 29 Sep 2021 Be fair and square: ...
Nation, In Other News

Be fair and square: Telangana HC to civil servants

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 30, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 12:48 am IST
The court directed Nirmal district collector to take action to remove the constructions and to set up fences around all lakes in Nirmal
Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)
 Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked civil servants and authorities to be fair and square in resolving public issues instead of filing affidavits with exaggeration to convince the court.

A division bench comprising Justice A. Rajashekar Reddy and Justice T. Vinod Kumar was dealing with a PIL, filed a year ago, over illegal constructions in the FTL lands of several lakes in and around the Nirmal town.

 

The court directed Nirmal district collector to take action to remove the constructions and to set up fences around all lakes in Nirmal. The court also sought a status report on the issue.  The collector and the government counsel on Wednesday submitted that all measures were being taken to protect the lakes and remove the habitations in the FTL lands.

However, Chinnolla Naresh Reddy, the counsel for the petitioner drew the notice of the court over the laxities in the affidavit filed by the collector, in which he said all things were going well and the court directions had been complied.

 

Reacting to that, the bench observed that the authorities should respond genuinely to the public issues and should be available wherever their presence was required, instead of appearing before courts. “If you take steps and prepare action plans to solve public issues, then you need not appear before the court,” the court observed.

...
Tags: nirmal town, lakes
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

MVR who was elected as an MLA from Proddutur in Kadapa district on TDP ticket became an eyesore to the party within no time, recalled Sanjeeva Rayudu, a contemporary. (DC Image)

MV Ramana Reddy leaves a void in Rayalaseema

Recently, the Visakhapatnam International Airport, which operates 24 to 25 aircrafts per day to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Port Blair, Vijayawada and others, was inundated with flood waters from the reservoir. (DC Photo)

Vizag airport floods: AAI seeks dist officials’ intervention

Telangana High Court on Wednesday sharply criticised the Union Government for its failure to fill the vacancies in the Railway Claims Tribunal in Secunderabad for a long time. (PTI file photo)

TS HC criticises Union Government for its failure to fill up vacancies in railway

AP govt has assured the HC that it will continue grant-in-aid to all aided schools. (Representational DC Image)

State aided schools will get grant-in-aid, AP HC assured



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'Pattayam' to be distributed to 13,500 families under govt initiative: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI/File)

AIMIM workers protest against Maha CM; 'thank' him for 'resolving' woes of Marathwada

The AIMIM workers stood at the square carrying placards in hands. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha

Glimpse from the event. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

'Adani' tag removed from Mangaluru airport name

A legal notice was served in March this year to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MIA director. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai teen wins global recognition for environment-related project

Ayaan Shankta (in red). (Photo: Facebook/Dhirubhai Ambani International School)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->