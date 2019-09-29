Nation Other News 29 Sep 2019 Maharashtra tigers e ...
Maharashtra tigers enter Telangana in search of space, prey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Sep 29, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Forest conservation experts say that a tiger migrates in search of new territory when there is a high density of tigers in its area.
A tiger spotted at beside a road in the forest near Lodvelli, between Penchikalpet and Bejjur, in Kumarambheem Asifabad district on Friday.
Kumarambheem Asifabad: A few tigers have migrated to Adilabad and Kumarambheem Asifabad from the Tadoba national park and Andhari tiger reserve in adjacent Maharashtra, especially into the forests of Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency, due to the high number of tigers and less prey base there.

The Maharashtra ti-gers were seen entering the Pranahita wildlife sanctuary, located on the state borders and adjacent to the river Prana-hita. Recently, a tiger entered the Kadamba forests through the sanctuary. It was also noticed that tigers are fighting to gain control over the territory in the Andhari reserve and some tigers had to leave the space.

The migrant tigers are not settling in the core area of Kawal reserve but the forest officials are hopeful that the day is not far off when they settle there and do not return to Andhari.

People spotted a tiger crossing the road at Penchikalpet and tiger movement was also noticed in Chennur. Some people took pictures of the tigers and posted them online.

Passengers travelling in an RTC bus on the road to Bejjur from Penchikalpet spotted a tiger at the roadside in the forests near Lodpelli in the afternoon on September 27. People of these areas are now frightened with reports of tiger sightings.

