6 lakh take police constable recruitment test in TS

Hyderabad: At least 6.03 lakh candidates appeared for preliminary written examination for the recruitment of 15,644 police constables on Sunday, TS Level Police Recruitment Board chairman V.V. Srinivasa Rao said. The selections were to recruit constables for the police, excise and prohibition and transport
departments. The test was held at 1,601 centres throughout the state.
The exams were held at 233 centres in the city and Rachakonda, and 11,250
candidates took the exam. City police commissioner C.V. Anand and his
Rachakonda counterpart Mahesh Bhagwat visited inspected examination centres
in their jurisdiction.
The commissioners advised the aspirants to focus on the physical efficiency
tests which will be conducted soon after announcing the results of the
preliminary written exam become available, as well as for the main exam.
Training for physical efficiency tests will be given at City Armed Reserve
(CAR) Amberpet and Petlaburj.
Srinivasa Rao said that the QP Book Code to be filled up on the OMR sheet
was only confirmatory in nature and had no significance with regard to marks
or evaluation. He assured candidates having apprehensions about their not
having filled the QP Book Code properly (especially those who received QP
Book C) that their OMRs would be customarily considered and evaluated.
Biometric attendance of the candidates, including digital fingerprints and
digital photographs were captured to facilitate the conduct of the further
processes. The preliminary key would be made available on the official
website: www.tslprb.in within a few days.