6 lakh take police constable recruitment test in TS

Hyderabad: At least 6.03 lakh candidates appeared for preliminary written examination for the recruitment of 15,644 police constables on Sunday, TS Level Police Recruitment Board chairman V.V. Srinivasa Rao said. The selections were to recruit constables for the police, excise and prohibition and transport

departments. The test was held at 1,601 centres throughout the state.

The exams were held at 233 centres in the city and Rachakonda, and 11,250

candidates took the exam. City police commissioner C.V. Anand and his

Rachakonda counterpart Mahesh Bhagwat visited inspected examination centres

in their jurisdiction.

The commissioners advised the aspirants to focus on the physical efficiency

tests which will be conducted soon after announcing the results of the

preliminary written exam become available, as well as for the main exam.

Training for physical efficiency tests will be given at City Armed Reserve

(CAR) Amberpet and Petlaburj.

Srinivasa Rao said that the QP Book Code to be filled up on the OMR sheet

was only confirmatory in nature and had no significance with regard to marks

or evaluation. He assured candidates having apprehensions about their not

having filled the QP Book Code properly (especially those who received QP

Book C) that their OMRs would be customarily considered and evaluated.

Biometric attendance of the candidates, including digital fingerprints and

digital photographs were captured to facilitate the conduct of the further

processes. The preliminary key would be made available on the official

website: www.tslprb.in within a few days.