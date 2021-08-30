Nation Other News 29 Aug 2021 Woman sarpanch on dr ...
Nation, In Other News

Woman sarpanch on drive against illicit brewing, sale of arrack

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 30, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 12:10 am IST
A resolution to debar of govt schemes those who are found involved in arrack brewing, distribution and sale
A woman Sarpanch from Chittoor district got a resolution passed at a panchayat against illicit brewing. (Representational | ANI)
 A woman Sarpanch from Chittoor district got a resolution passed at a panchayat against illicit brewing. (Representational | ANI)

TIRUPATI: Launching an anti-arrack movement to save her village, a woman Sarpanch from Chittoor district got a resolution passed at a panchayat, saying those who are found involved in arrack brewing, distribution and sale will be debarred from the government schemes.

The resolution also promised perks to those who give information about such illegal activities.

 

G. Bhavyasri was recently elected as the sarpanch of Polluru Dalitwada under SR Puram mandal of GD Nellore constituency represented by state deputy chief minister and excise minister Narayana Swamy. Her village was notorious for illicit liquor brewing.

“Recently, the police have busted an arrack-making unit in our village. The illicit-arrack menace is destroying this village. Realising the physical and mental trauma it imposes on families, we decided to act tough,” Sarpanch Bhavyasri said in a video that went viral on social media.

 

The Sarpanch got together the women of the village and conducted awareness campaigns as a first step. She also took up several rehabilitation measures. However, the illegal arrack business continued to thrive for several days until the police busted a few makers in recent times.

“We announced that the panchayat will take stern action and debar those who were involved in arrack brewing and sale from all government schemes, and their ration cards will also be cancelled. We hope this will bring about a remarkable change in our village,” Bhavyasri said.

 

The sarpanch decided to hand over cash prizes to the informers with money from her own purse. “We have announced that those who give information about these illegal activities will be rewarded. Rs 10,000 will be given to those who give information about arrack brewers and Rs 5,000 to those giving information about the sellers,” she stated.

...
Tags: anti-arrack movement
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli, who has since become a judge of the Supreme Court; further directed the state government and HMDA to inform the court about what all infrastructure the civic authority has created on Kokapet lands prior to auctions. (DC Image)

Kokapet land development going on despite High Court’s orders

MLA Maddali Giridhar said and noted that Jagan had, during his Padayatra, promised to give an MLC seat to the Viswa Brahmin community. (DC File Image)

MLC post to Viswa Brahmin community soon, says YSRC MLA

While some visit the city for studies, some are touists and many others come for jobs, including in star hotels. Representational Image (DC Image)

Most foreigners in Vizag do not have local driving licence

District Education Officer (DEO) M. Sai Ram said nine students have tested positive so far, but most of them are asymptomatic. Representational Image. (PTI)

School kids facing Covid, dengue threats



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

IAF signs emergency deal for 70,000 AK-103 assault rifles with Russia

A small portion of the IAF requirement was met by the acquisition of around 4,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles that have been procured as part of a larger contract by the Indian Army. (ANI Photo)

DMRC building first-ever underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa station

This extension of the Grey Line will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh. (PTI Photo)

Bad weather claims life of Army Jawan near Pathankot

One Army personnel died and a few others were injured during a supervised training at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Partial Muharram ban in Srinagar; lakhs attend tazia procession elsewhere in J&K

Shiite Muslim worshippers gather around the shrine of Imam Abbas during a Muharram procession in Karbala, Iraq, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a month of mourning for Shiites in remembrance of the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. — AP/PTI

India's pandemic-hit lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups

Many dabbawalas have been struggling to feed their own families since April last year. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->