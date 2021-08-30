Woman sarpanch on drive against illicit brewing, sale of arrack

TIRUPATI: Launching an anti-arrack movement to save her village, a woman Sarpanch from Chittoor district got a resolution passed at a panchayat, saying those who are found involved in arrack brewing, distribution and sale will be debarred from the government schemes.

The resolution also promised perks to those who give information about such illegal activities.

G. Bhavyasri was recently elected as the sarpanch of Polluru Dalitwada under SR Puram mandal of GD Nellore constituency represented by state deputy chief minister and excise minister Narayana Swamy. Her village was notorious for illicit liquor brewing.

“Recently, the police have busted an arrack-making unit in our village. The illicit-arrack menace is destroying this village. Realising the physical and mental trauma it imposes on families, we decided to act tough,” Sarpanch Bhavyasri said in a video that went viral on social media.

The Sarpanch got together the women of the village and conducted awareness campaigns as a first step. She also took up several rehabilitation measures. However, the illegal arrack business continued to thrive for several days until the police busted a few makers in recent times.

“We announced that the panchayat will take stern action and debar those who were involved in arrack brewing and sale from all government schemes, and their ration cards will also be cancelled. We hope this will bring about a remarkable change in our village,” Bhavyasri said.

The sarpanch decided to hand over cash prizes to the informers with money from her own purse. “We have announced that those who give information about these illegal activities will be rewarded. Rs 10,000 will be given to those who give information about arrack brewers and Rs 5,000 to those giving information about the sellers,” she stated.