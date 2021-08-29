Nation Other News 29 Aug 2021 Three people booked ...
Three people booked in Madurai bridge collapse incident

ANI
Published Aug 29, 2021, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 3:19 pm IST
The bridge collapse incident happened on Saturday in Natham road
The site of the brigde collapse. (Photo: ANI)
Madurai: Madurai Police on Sunday filed an FIR and booked three people in connection with the Madurai bridge collapse incident.

They have been book under IPC sections 287 and 304 (a), said the police.
According to the police, the three accused are said to be the project contractor, labour in charge and the hydraulic machines contractor.

 

The bridge collapse incident happened on Saturday in Natham road, near Madurai, where one person had died and at least two people had sustained injuries.

...
