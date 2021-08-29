Nation Other News 29 Aug 2021 New section of Benga ...
Nation, In Other News

New section of Bengaluru Metro Rail inaugurated

ANI
Published Aug 29, 2021, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 2:48 pm IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the inauguration. (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)
Bengaluru: Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh puri, Revenue minister R Ashok, South Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya and Minister for Housing V Somanna inaugurated a new 7.5 kilometres long metro line in Bengaluru.

The new purple metro line will run between Nayanda Halli to Kengeri metro stations. The construction of this section was started in February 2016 and got operationalised in August 2021. The metro will be open to passengers from August 30.

 

All the stations are provided with entry and exits opening onto the newly provided service road. Bus bays, Pickup and Drop areas for Taxi and Autos are all earmarked in the service roads. For Differently Abled persons, all the facilities like ramps, lifts, separate toilets, tactile routing, and earmarked space in trains are provided, informed BMRC (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation).

According to BMRC, a further extension from Kengeri to Challaghatta metro (2km) is scheduled for completion by March 2022, with the commissioning of this section, Bengaluru will have 56 km of Metro with 51 Stations.

 

Tags: bengaluru metro, bengaluru metro rail corporation, bengaluru metro rail corporation ltd (bmrcl)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


