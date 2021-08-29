Nation Other News 29 Aug 2021 Heavy rains in Andhr ...
Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh due to low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 29, 2021, 7:06 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 8:53 am IST
Yelamanchili in Visakhapatnam district received the state's highest rainfall of 67 mm
 People walk with umbrellas in the rain in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

IMD-Amaravati director S. Stella said the system lay off the south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh coasts. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea till further instructions from the government.

 

Meanwhile, many parts of the state received light to heavy rains on Saturday under the influence of the system. Yelamanchili in Visakhapatnam district received the state's highest rainfall of 67 mm.

There would be heavy rainfall at one or two places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa and Anantapur on Sunday, while light to moderate rains at many places of the state during the period. This condition would continue for the next 48 hours.

