Heavy rain continues to lash many parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the southwest monsoon became normal over Telangana state again and revived its activity, several localities of Hyderabad witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday. Mallapur received the highest rainfall of 36.8 mm. The continuous rains have resulted in a dip in the temperature in the city.

Uppal, Gajularamaram, Kapra, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri,Alwal, Falaknuma and Golconda experienced heavy rainfall. According to a forecast by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the city is likely to receive more heavy to very heavy downpours for the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad till August 31. As on Saturday, Hyderabad had received 10.6 per cent excess rain during this monsoon season.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal (R-U) districts.

It said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri,Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of the state, the IMD said.

Highest rainfall in the city

Mallapur: 36.8 mm

Kapra: 36.5 mm

Chandrayangutta: 34.8 mm

Uppal: 9.8 mm

Gajularamaram: 32.8 mm