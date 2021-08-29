Nation Other News 29 Aug 2021 Come September paren ...
Nation, In Other News

Come September parents worry in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Aug 29, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Government mandating physical classes from September 1, is causing serious concern among parents
Hyderabad: The safety of children, who are required to go to school starting September 1 with the government mandating physical classes from that date, is causing serious concern among parents.

It is not that parents do not want to send their children to school, it is just that the absence of assurance of safety against Covid-19 once out of home is what appears to be holding parents back from fully backing the government decision to reopen schools for physical classes.

 

“I do not have the kind of money to take care of my six-year-old daughter if something happens to her. But, with no online classes, I have to send my daughter to school because I do not want her to miss any class,” says Kavita Konaboina.

For Namish Mehta, sending his two children to school is not a difficult choice to make, provided every safety and sanitation measure is attended to. The school they go to has security cameras and parents should be given access to them so they can check how things are being run, he says.

It is not just the practically enforced sending of children to schools that is bothering parents. Crowding, says Ashwin Kumar, is a serious concern.
“I have two little daughters going to the same school, but should I take the risk when there is no vaccination available for children,” he asks.

 

Tags: physical classes, telangana schools, online classes
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


