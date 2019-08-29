What's up today: Defence Minister to visit Ladakh, NSAs meet on Rafale...

Mumbai: Here's a ready reckoner of what is lined up in India and the world today.

Defence Minister to visit Ladakh: For the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting the union territory of Ladakh. During the visit, he will interact with the locals and other stakeholders regarding the decision to turn the area into a Union Territory. He is also expected to hold interactions with the defence and military officials there regarding the situation on the borders with both China and Pakistan.

Opposition can visit Kashmir says SC, Yechury first to reach: General secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitram Yechury is scheduled to visit Kashmir, Srinagar today. The CPIM leader's visit comes a day after a three-judge Bench of the Supreme court granted permission to Sitaram Yechury to visit the Kashmir Valley to meet his colleague Yousuf Tarigami.

NSA Doval to meet French counterpart, Rafale on agenda: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will meet French President's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne in New Delhi to discuss defence dealings including the purchase of Rafale.

Pakistan to test balistic missile today: Islamabad will test a ballistic missile on Thursday as it continues its efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue and raise the spectre of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan. Pakistan PM Imran Khan hinted at a nuclear confrontation a week ago in an interview to the New York Times and repeated it on August 26 in a televised address.

The Zoya Factor trailer release: The much-awaited release starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman, The Zoya Factor's trailer will release today.

National Sports Day 2019: Wrestler Bajrang Puniawill receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award today along with para-athelete Deepa Malik. Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja will also be conferred with Arjuna Award, along with 19 sportspersons who have been nominated for the honour.