Top cop reviews traffic, security for Muharram

HYDERABAD: With Muharram slated for August 9, city police commissioner C.V. Anand on Thursday held a coordination meeting with Shia community members at Salarjung museum and took their opinions on security, traffic and other arrangements.

The city police have already conducted internal meetings and discussed elaborate bandobast. Along with Rapid action force, police platoons and SHE teams will be deployed to keep a watch on eve-teasers. He apprised them about the G.O. issued by the state government to provide an elephant for the procession and urged them to take measures for the safety of the animal.

Thousands of Shia Muslims will be taking part in the mourning procession, a 400-year tradition marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. It will start from Bibi-ka-alam, Dabeerpura and pass through CharminarGulzar house, Purani Havel, Darulshifa before culminating at Chaderghat.