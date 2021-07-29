Nation Other News 29 Jul 2021 Underworld don Chhot ...
Nation, In Other News

Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS Delhi

ANI
Published Jul 29, 2021, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2021, 12:40 pm IST
Rajan complained of stomach ache following which he was admitted to the hospital
In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (Photo: PTI)
 In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on July 27, informed Tihar officials on Thursday.

He complained of stomach ache following which he was admitted to the hospital and is currently under treatment at AIIMS.

 

Earlier in April, the 61-year-old gangster was earlier admitted to AIIMS after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he is lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi.

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.

...
Tags: chhota rajan, aiims delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

All the district administrations were asked to ensure strict compliance of directives related to wearing of masks and social distancing. (Representational image: PTI)

Bengal extends COVID curbs till Aug 15, allows govt programmes at indoor facilities

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states. (Photo: PTI/File)

India committed to ensuring safe habitats for its tigers: PM Modi

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Twitter)

Goa CM asks parents of rape victims why were their daughters out so late



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

The session is slated to conclude on August 13. (Photo: rstv.nic.in)

Drones set off twin blasts at Jammu airbase, spark scare

Special security force arrives at Air Force Station after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo:PTI)

Four of family drown while crossing river in Telangana

The area had witnessed rains for the past few days following which pits in the riverbed were filled with rain water. (Representational Image: PTI)

India's pandemic-hit lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups

Many dabbawalas have been struggling to feed their own families since April last year. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->