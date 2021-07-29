Nation Other News 29 Jul 2021 PVR Cinemas to reope ...
PVR Cinemas to reopen its theatres with 100 per cent vaccinated staff

Published Jul 29, 2021, 7:15 pm IST
As the daily COVID-19 numbers now register a decline, states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have permitted cinema halls to operate
New Delhi: Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas on Thursday announced that its theatres will be reopening from July 30 with all of its staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement, PVR said that its cinemas will resume operations from July 30 in states and union territories that have allowed theatres to reopen.

 

As the country witnesses a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have permitted the resumption of operations in cinema halls.

In Delhi, theatres were allowed to reopen from Monday at 50 per cent occupancy.

To encourage and thank people who got vaccinated during the nationwide vaccination drive, PVR has introduced a 'JAB Offer' for the customers.

As part of the scheme, one vaccinated guest can get another ticket free on select content as well as one F&B Combo free with the purchase of another in the first week of reopening.

 

The multiplex chain said it will continue to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), mandated by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, as part of normal safety and hygiene standards.

PVR will be screening some of the major Hollywood titles that are set to release in the country in the coming weeks.

This include "The Suicide Squad" (August 5), "Mortal Kombat" (July 30) and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Devil Do It" (August 13), as well as NBCUniversal's titles "Promising Young Woman" (August 6), "Old" (August 13), "Fast & Furious 9" (August 19), "The Croods: A New Age" and "Nobody" (August 27).

 

Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director at PVR Ltd, said that after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the company's focus has been on vaccinating its entire staff.

"We are excited to re-open and the slate for this year looks promising. The strategy is to showcase maximum content across screens to meet the pent-up demand. So, with big-ticket Bollywood and Regional films awaiting announcement by producers and internationally released Hollywood content as cinemas open up post the second wave, we expect the movie going habits to return among patrons," he said in a statement.

 

"The focus now will be to encourage vaccination alongside introducing our new offerings as we begin to win back the confidence of our audience back to big screen entertainment," he added.

In addition to vaccinated staff, PVR will continue to maintain stringent hygiene protocols, social distancing and food safety measures, along with minimal human contact across all touchpoints.

Chequered seating with only 50 per cent occupancy as per state government protocols, social distancing marked queuing, digital contactless transactions, operating 50 per cent of the restroom facilities, installation of fibre and glass shields and regular sanitisation of its premises are some of the safety initiatives that it follows.

 

The company has also motivated its staff to come forward and vaccinate themselves and their dependents by reimbursing the cost of vaccination following the national vaccination drive to ensure they are 100 per cent vaccinated before cinemas reopen.

Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Limited, said the company is excited to welcome customers back to theatres and offer them the "real cinema experience".

"It is a very heart-warming development for us and ensuring the safety and security of our customers and employees is our foremost responsibility. All the ground level staff, employees across our cinemas is 100 per cent Vaccinated.

 

"PVR has always endeavoured to offer unique experiences and we certainly look forward to welcoming our patrons with fresh content, innovative and attractive offers on both tickets and F&B to enjoy movies exclusively with one's friends and family," he added.

