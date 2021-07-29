Nation Other News 29 Jul 2021 Geo-imaging satellit ...
Geo-imaging satellite EOS-03 to launch in third quarter of 2021: Jitendra Singh

The SSLV is ideal for the on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites
In November 2020, ISRO launched the EOS-01 satellite onboard PSLVC49. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)
New Delhi: Geo-imaging satellite for earth observation EOS-03, which would enable near real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods and cyclones, is scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2021, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

EOS-03 is capable of imaging the whole country four-five times daily, the Minister of State for the Department of Space said in a written response in the Rajya Sabha.

 

In addition to natural disasters, EOS-03 would also enable monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, forest cover changes, Singh said.

"ISRO has realised a geo-imaging satellite, "EOS-03", for Earth Observation from Geostationary Orbit and (it) is scheduled for launch in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021. EOS-03 is capable of imaging the whole country four-five times daily and would enable near real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods and cyclones," he said.

Further, the minister said the first developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

 

ISRO's vast experience in solid propulsion and heritage of proven design practices has enabled the SSLV to be developed as a cost-effective, three stage and all-solid launch vehicle with a payload capability of 500 kg to 500 km planar orbit or 300 kg to Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit.

The SSLV is ideal for the on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites. The major technologies developed as part of the realisation of the SSLV are flexible nozzle control with electro-mechanical actuators for all stages, miniaturised avionics and a velocity trimming module in the upper stage for precise satellite injection, Singh said.

 

In a reply to another question, he said India is already pursuing cooperation with Brazil in the field of space, mainly in sharing of earth observation satellite data. However, there is no proposal for collaboration in the procurement of materials and systems for the South American country's launch vehicle programme.

A few countries, including Colombia, Dominican Republic, Luxembourg and Romania, have expressed interest in space cooperation with India by entering into framework arrangements for peaceful use of outer space. However, no country has expressed interest in collaboration in the procurement of materials and systems for their launch vehicle programmes, he added.

 

Replying to a separate question, Singh said 'The Space Activities Bill' is under active consideration of the government and will include aspects pertaining to regulation and promotion of private players in the space sector.

