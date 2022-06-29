Tribal girl tops BPC exam, takes first steps towards doctor dream

Warangal: A tribal girl made her parents proud by securing 437 marks out of 440 in the first-year Intermediate BPC course results announced on Tuesday.

The daughter of a retired government teacher and a homemaker, Koragatla Dharahasini of Eppalagadda, a small village in Govindaraopet mandal of Mulugu district, is a student of a private college in Hanumakonda.

Her father, Ramurthi, told Deccan Chronicle that his daughter showed an aptitude for academics from an early age and despite private institutes charging high fees, he encouraged his daughter in her pursuit as their village had minimal facilities.

“She kept our hopes and never let us down. By working hard and concentrating on all subjects, she was able to secure a top rank in the state,” an elated Ramurthi said.

Dharahasini told this reporter that due to her rural background, she is determined to study well and become a doctor to serve the people of her village. She credited her parents for working hard and supporting her dream.

She said that she focused more on chemistry and physics, which “were hard” besides “revising important topics of all other subjects.”

“Because of the quality education provided by lecturers and support extended by the management of the college, it became possible to achieve a state top rank,” she said.