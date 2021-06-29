Nation Other News 29 Jun 2021 Revanth Reddy vows t ...
Nation, In Other News

Revanth Reddy vows to fight TRS misrule

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 29, 2021, 7:32 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 7:32 am IST
The TPCC chief criticised the TRS government for failing to instal Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at Panjagutta circle
Revanth Reddy said he, along with state leaders and seniors, would prepare an action plan on people's problems and take up agitation. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Revanth Reddy said he, along with state leaders and seniors, would prepare an action plan on people's problems and take up agitation. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Newly-appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said the fight against the TRS government ruled by Kalvakuntla family would begin soon. "We will bring to the notice of the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi the misrule of the TRS in Telangana state and after getting guidance from the high command, we will begin our fight," he said and termed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao as ‘traitor of Dalits’.

Revanth Reddy on Monday called on senior Congress leader and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao at Hyderguda Apollo Hospitals, where the veteran leader was admitted due to some ailments. Speaking to reporters, the new TPCC chief said he was inspired by the reaction of Hanumantha Rao on people's issues, even while in hospital. "VH told me that both of us would meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and discuss strengthening of the Congress in the state," he said.

 

The TPCC chief criticised the TRS government for failing to instal Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at Panjagutta circle and shifting the statue to the police station. The Chief Minister had no respect for Dalits and betrayed them, he said. Revanth Reddy said during the Congress rule, SC/ST sub plan was implemented for upliftment of Dalits.

Congress state president described Dalit empowerment programme initiated by the TRS government as an eyewash. “It is ridiculous to select merely 100 Dalits in each Assembly constituency, where their average population is 1 lakh (15 percent of total population), for the empowerment programme,” he said. Revanth Reddy said he, along with state leaders and seniors, would prepare an action plan on people's problems and take up agitation.

 

Meanwhile, in his maiden programme after being named TPCC chief, Revanth Reddy  paid rich tributes to former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. He also visited the residence of former MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy and paid rich tributes to the latter's mother Konda Jayalata who passed away late last week. AICC secretary G. Chinna Reddy and other leaders met the new PCC chief and congratulated him. Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s aide Sureedu and others also met Revanth Reddy.

