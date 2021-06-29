Nation Other News 29 Jun 2021 Kerala govt denies m ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala govt denies move to change names of places in Kasaragod district

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2021, 9:22 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 11:01 am IST
Yediyurappa on Monday wrote a letter to Vijayan requesting to not change the names
A visual from the meeting. (Photo: ANI)
 A visual from the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Kerala government on Monday denied news reports that it was mulling to change names of certain places in Kasaragod district bordering Karnataka from Kannada to Malayalam.

Minister for Local Self-government M V Govindan Master's office denied the reports and said the Kerala government has not taken any step to change the names of any place in Kasaragod district.

 

Manjeshwaram MLA A K M Ashraf too said there was no move to change the names of the places. "This news is completely baseless. There was no move by the Kerala government to change the name of places," a senior source from the office of Master told PTI.

Ashraf, who took the oath as an IUML legislator in Kannada language, told PTI that it was fakenews. "Someone from Karnataka Border Development Authority has come up with the news. There are no plans to change the name of the places," Ashraf said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday wrote a letter to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan requesting to not change the names of 12 villages in Kasaragod and Manjeshwara taluks in Kasaragod district, as the name change would "destroy Kannada and Tulu culture".

 

"The Kannada speaking areas of Kasargod District, in which Manjeshwara and Kasargod are situated are famous for their traditional culture and historical background...the existing manes were predominantly from Kannada and Tulu language. In some places, it is a mixture of Kannada and Tulu names. Some of the names of these villages have a long history of several centuries," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

He pointed out that the change of names would affect the "feelings of people and their sentiments detrimentally".

"I feel that the Kerala government may not have the intention to change the names of these villages and this may have been a unilateral decision of the local bodies of these villages," said Yediyurappa.

 

He asked the Kerala CM to "oblige and make the Kannada-speaking people of Kasaragod and Manjeshwara happy by taking a decision to stall the process of changing the names."

Earlier on Monday, the Chairman of Karnataka Regional Border Development Authority Dr C Somashekhar met Yediyurappa and informed him that Kerala is going to change the names of some villages having Kannada names to Malayalam in the state's Kasaragod and Manjeswara districts.

The Karnataka CM responded immediately and said the matter had already been brought to his notice and will be conveyed to the government of Kerala.

 

"Some local bodies are attempting to change the names of Kannada-speaking villages in Kasargod district, Kerala, without any consultation with people. This would destroy Kannada and Tulu culture, which has been existing here for long," Dr C Somashekhar said.

CM said: "Kannadigas and Malayalees live together like brothers in Kasargodu and Manjeswara, prompting Kerala CM to stop the process of changing the names of villages in the state of Kerala."

Dr Somashekhar also told the CM that the attempt to change the names of the villages could have taken place at the level of the local bodies without the notice of the Government of Kerala.

 

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday also expressed his opposition to the move and wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister urging him to halt the move.

...
Tags: b s yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

A woman is administered the Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at an urban health centre in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

India reports less than 40k new cases after 102 days, recovery rate up by 96.87%

During investigation, a statement of the complainant's account and a copy of the fake cheques were obtained, the police said. (Representational image)

Two held for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 97,500 from MP Sakshi Maharaj's bank account

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (Photo: PTI/File)

Petrol price spikes to Rs 104.90 in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 96.72

On Monday, Delhi recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest so far this year, which took its infection tally to 14,33,993. (Representational Photo: AFP)

As cases fall, Delhi govt asks hospitals to reduce number of Covid beds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Reimann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ISRO spying case: CBI team likely to record Nambi Narayanan's statement today

The ISRO spy case had erupted in 1994 in Kerala when Narayanan was arrested on charges of espionage. (Photo: PTI/File)

Jammu: Army sentry opens fire after seeing suspected drone over brigade headquarters

The drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am. (Photo: AFP/File)

Drones set off twin blasts at Jammu airbase, spark scare

Special security force arrives at Air Force Station after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo:PTI)

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Dalit youth, Muslim girl killed by her family in Karnataka

The Muslim family had warned the youth against the love affair but he did not heed. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham