Nation Other News 29 Jun 2021 GHMC presents Rs 5,6 ...
Nation, In Other News

GHMC presents Rs 5,600 crore budget amid Opposition outcries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jun 29, 2021, 10:28 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 10:29 pm IST
The meeting drew dissent from Opposition corporators for not giving them time to speak on the budget
Mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalaskhmi. (Twitter/@GadwalvijayaTRS)
 Mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalaskhmi. (Twitter/@GadwalvijayaTRS)

HYDERABAD: The GHMC on Tuesday approved a Rs 5,600-crore budget for 2021-22, in its first-ever Council meeting held online due to the pandemic. Though the budget was approved by Mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalaskhmi, the meeting drew dissent from Opposition corporators for not giving them time to speak on the budget.

Opposition members raised public grievances which were unaddressed over the years and objected to the allocation of funds and their expenditure. Corporators alleged that the civic officials ignored key initiatives like improving the sanitation, allocation of funds for slum development, malaria and dengue eradication among several others. A corporator alleged that the GHMC spent only about Rs 7 crore for dengue and malaria eradication of the Rs 10 crore given by the state government.

 

After assuming charge on February 11, the first GHMC council meeting was held virtually from 10.30 am followed by its first ordinary meeting. As many as 156 members including corporators and ex-officio members participated. It was not streamed live to mediapersons.

The meeting began with the swearing-in of Lingojiguda Congress corporator Darpally Rajashekar Reddy, who took oath in the presence of the Mayor and new TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy expressed displeasure over the works taken up on the catchment areas of the Musi and said they were ill-planned.

 

Describing Hyderabad as the heart of Telangana, Revanth Reddy said the state would do good only when the city did good. He lambasted the government for not taking steps to safeguard nalas, prevent and remove encroachments on them. These encroachments were the prime causes for the flash floods which occurred in October last year, he said.

The TPCC chief said the corporation never took measures to improve the stormwater networks. "While the police have installed CCTV cameras in every nook and corner to curtail crime, why is the GHMC not installing CCTV cameras at nalas and water bodies to save them from the encroachments," he asked.

 

Gudimalkapur corporator Devara Karunakar (BJP, Gudimalkapur) asked why the corporation had allocated Rs 306 crore for planting saplings (Haritha Haram), for which there was little accounting when was no money given for slum development. He also pointed out that the GHMC said it had borrowed Rs 1,224 crore for the 2BHL project while GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has put the figure at Rs 1,039 crore.

Mehdipatnam corporator Mohammed Majid Hussain said that authorities did not submit data of the actual amounts spent during the previous financial year. He said authorities did not utilise the funds properly and the allocations on the operational and maintenance works including sanitation were not up to the mark.

 

He said that the GHMC had removed garbage bins and hired additional vehicles to carry away the garbage. Despite an increase in garbage generation, the GHMC cut down the provision for additional vehicles to Rs 75 crore from Rs 150 crore.

He said that the government had allocated about Rs 10 crore to the entomology wing for dengue and malaria eradication programmes, but the GHMC had spent Rs 2.78 crore for malaria and for dengue Rs 4.46 crore. This works out to rs 2.78 per citizen for malaria eradication and Rs 4.45 for dengue eradication. “This means the corporation has spent the cost of one anti-mosquito coil for a whole year," he added.

 

Uppal corporator M. Rajitha (Congress) said the party did not get time either to speak on the Budget or public related issues. Condemning the virtual meeting, she asked why there were Covid-19 protocols in place only for the GHMC corporators but not Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and minister K.T. Rama Rao. "Why is the government running away when asked to address the public grievances? We demand that the government hold a physical meeting but not virtual meetings for effective and accountable administration," she added.

Meanwhile, the size of the budget is marginally up by the revised estimate of Rs 5,600 crore. The GHMC expects about Rs 1,850 crore, which is about 32 per cent of the total budget, from property tax receipts. About 22 per cent (Rs 1,224 crore) will be mobilised through loans. And Rs 1,022 crore is expected to come from user charges and other fees. It expects about `Rs  crore through grants.

 

The GHMC panel said it would get Rs 190 crore from the fee collected from people for regularising their properties. Nearly 25 per cent of the GHMC's budget would be spent on development of roads and footpaths. It allocated Rs 360 crore for the green budget. The civic body recently passed a resolution, making it mandatory to spend at least 10 per cent of its budget for various greenery initiatives.

 

...
Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation, a revanth reddy, lingojiguda, darpally rajashekar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Participating in the Disha awareness programme at Gollapudi on outskirts of Vijayawada on Tuesday, the Chief Minister underlined that women safety is the top most priority of the state government. (DC Image/ Narayana Rao)

CM Jagan wants Disha App spread door to door

From the sum, the government had already allocated Rs 41.40 crore to procure oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical equipment from Singapore and other foreign countries. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu CM sanctions Rs 100 Crore to tackle possible 3rd COVID wave

Moderna's vaccine will be the fourth COVID-19 jab to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik. (AP Photo)

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's Covid vaccine for restricted use in India

Two drones dropped explosive material on the IAF station located at Jammu airport on Sunday injuring two personnel. (AFP Photo)

LeT suspected to be behind station attack, drones might have come from across border



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

War histories to be declassified within 5 years, handed over to National Archives

The Defence ministry mentioned in a statement on Saturday that defence minister Rajnath Singh “has approved the policy on archiving, declassification and compilation/publication of war/operations histories by the ministry of defence” under which “each organisation under the ministry of defence such as Services, Integrated Defence Staff, Assam Rifles and Indian Coast Guard, will transfer the records, including war diaries, letters of proceedings & operational record books, etc., to the History Division. — PTI

ITDA officials denying adivasis of updated patta passbooks

Many adivasis say that the state government was first giving Rythu Bandhu amount through cheques. (Photo: Representational Image)

Farmers urged to go for third crop after kharif, rabi

Kannababu said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy formed the agriculture advisory boards to help farmers and facilitate cultivation of suitable crops. — Representational image/DC

Dalit youth, Muslim girl killed by her family in Karnataka

The Muslim family had warned the youth against the love affair but he did not heed. (Representational Image)

English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham