Four link roads inaugurated at IT Corridor and financial district in Hyderabad

Minister KT Ramarao on Monday inaugurated four link roads at IT Corridor and the financial district. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Ramarao on Monday inaugurated four-link roads at IT Corridor here and the financial district. These roads will solve the problem of traffic congestion and reduce the travel time.

The minister tweeted about the inauguration of the link roads on Sunday, saying, “Happy to be throwing open four more newly developed missing link roads” — Vasanthnagar-NAC, 0.75 km; IDPL Employees Colony-Srila Park Pride, 0.46 km; Novotel-RTA office 0.6 km; JV Hills Park to Masjid Banda, 1.01 km; and ISB Road-ORR, 1.94 km.

The new link roads help in removing the traffic congestion on JNTU-Hitec City road, improve the road connectivity from Miyapur, Sardar Patel Nagar, Vasanth Nagar and KPHB Phase 6 to Hitech City Road and Hafeezpet Road.

The roads have been laid at a cost of Rs 23.43 crore by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL).

"As of now, 16 roads have been constructed and the remaining six roads will be completed soon," the minister said.

He said the construction of four roads was underway in the second phase. "The link roads are being developed to reduce traffic congestion and travel time," the minister said.

During the inauguration, he said these roads would play a vital role in the city's development and 133 link roads were being developed in a phased manner. "We are working towards developing a better road network, under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore and the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) is also developing 22 link roads at a cost of Rs 313.65 crore," he said.