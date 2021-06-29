Nation Other News 29 Jun 2021 Decisions to hold SS ...
Nation, In Other News

Decisions to hold SSLC exams was not unilateral: Karnataka CM

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2021, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 12:11 pm IST
Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday had announced that SSLC board exams will be held on July 19 and 22
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the decision to hold exams was arrived at after thorough discussions. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the decision to hold exams was arrived at after thorough discussions. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Bengaluru: Amid reports that the Health and Education departments were not on the same page over holding class 10 board exams, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the decision was arrived at after thorough discussions and was not unilateral.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday had announced that SSLC board exams will be held on July 19 and 22, amid fears of the possible third-wave of Covid-19.

 

"Education Minister Suresh Kumar after preliminary discussions with me has taken the decision on fixing the dates for SSLC exams. This decision has been taken in the interest of students, after thorough discussions, and it is not a unilateral decision. It is unnecessary to create confusion in this regard," Yediyurappa tweeted.

After the CM's tweet, Health Minister K Sudhakar, who had last evening stated that he was unaware of the decision to hold the exam, also said the Education Minister has discussed with experts before taking the call, and Yediyurappa was also informed.

 

"He (Kumar) told me last evening that he had discussed with the CM regarding the decision (about holding exams), as I was in another meeting, I was not aware of.... in the evening he informed me about it.... I think the discussions were also held with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC)," he said.

Hours after the announcement of the timetable for the exams on Monday, Sudhakar had said that his department was unaware of the decision, triggering reports of lack of coordination within the government regarding holding SSLC exams.

 

However, Kumar on his part had said the decision to hold exams was arrived at after several rounds of discussions, and also talks were held regarding the measures that need to be taken with the Health Department officials, who have given SOP that need to be followed.

During the early weeks of Covid too, the government had drawn criticism over lack of coordination regarding handling the pandemic, with the then Health Minister Sriramulu and Sudhakar seen "competing" with each other to lead from the front, sometimes creating confusion.

 

Subsequently, Sriramulu, who is now Social Welfare Minister, was divested of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, by the Chief Minister, and it was allocated to Sudhakar, who was only holding Medical Education portfolio then, with an intention of one minister handling the related portfolios amid the pandemic.

...
Tags: karnataka sslc results, sslc board exam, sslc examination, sslc exams
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

All pregnant women need to register themselves on the Co-WIN portal or may get themselves registered on-site at the COVID-19 vaccination centre. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Earlier in June, Moderna started the process to win full US regulatory approval. (Photo: AP)

DGCI likely to approve Moderna's Covid vaccine in India for emergency use

It asked the Centre to keep allocating food grains to the states, UTs for distribution among migrant workers for free till the pandemic situation exists. (PTI)

SC orders implementation of ration scheme till July 31

No family can spend FM's 'economic package' on their living-food-medicine-child's school fees, Rahul said. (PTI)

It's not a package, but another sham: Rahul slams govt's stimulus measures



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Reimann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala govt denies move to change names of places in Kasaragod district

A visual from the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

ISRO spying case: CBI team likely to record Nambi Narayanan's statement today

The ISRO spy case had erupted in 1994 in Kerala when Narayanan was arrested on charges of espionage. (Photo: PTI/File)

Jammu: Army sentry opens fire after seeing suspected drone over brigade headquarters

The drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 am. (Photo: AFP/File)

Drones set off twin blasts at Jammu airbase, spark scare

Special security force arrives at Air Force Station after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo:PTI)

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham