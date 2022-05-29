Nation Other News 29 May 2022 TTD cancels cashew c ...
Nation, In Other News

TTD cancels cashew company contract for poor quality

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 29, 2022, 6:03 am IST
Updated May 29, 2022, 9:04 am IST
TTD management has been spending over Rs 500 crore annually to procure high-quality cashew, ghee and cardamom
TTD board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy (DC)
 TTD board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy (DC)

Tirupati: TTD board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Saturday cancelled the contract agreement with a company supplying cashew over substandard goods, following complaints from devotees over poor quality of the "Srivari Prasadam (sacred food)."

During a surprise check of marketing godowns, Reddy ascertained that cashews supplied by one of three companies were broken, dusty and of low quality.

 

Reddy also took stock of the cardamom supply, over complaints, and directed officials to send samples to independent central labs for a quality check.

Reddy said that the TTD management has been spending over Rs 500 crore annually to procure high-quality cashew, ghee and cardamom.

...
Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanams (ttd)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Foodies were horrified after a report that a lizard was found in a plate of chicken biryani delivered from a famous biryani outlet. (Representational image)

Some restaurants fail to maintain basic hygiene

Telangana High Court (DC)

Law officers pulled up for ignoring Lok Adalat orders

With the increase in pilgrim influx, the facilities in terms of accommodation and other amenities have been stretched beyond their limit. (representational Image/ DC)

Tirumala witnesses huge summer rush

The Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra entered its third day on Saturday. (DC)

Jagan wave still intact in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP ministers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)

Filmmakers throng scenic Kashmir for outdoor shooting

In January 2021, Bollywood’s big banners arrived in Kashmir Valley, “giving a major shot in the arm to the tourism sector which was facing huge losses”. (Representational image: PTI)

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->