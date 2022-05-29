TTD cancels cashew company contract for poor quality

Tirupati: TTD board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Saturday cancelled the contract agreement with a company supplying cashew over substandard goods, following complaints from devotees over poor quality of the "Srivari Prasadam (sacred food)."

During a surprise check of marketing godowns, Reddy ascertained that cashews supplied by one of three companies were broken, dusty and of low quality.

Reddy also took stock of the cardamom supply, over complaints, and directed officials to send samples to independent central labs for a quality check.

Reddy said that the TTD management has been spending over Rs 500 crore annually to procure high-quality cashew, ghee and cardamom.