Nation Other News 29 May 2022 Tirumala witnesses h ...
Nation, In Other News

Tirumala witnesses huge summer rush

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 29, 2022, 5:56 am IST
Updated May 29, 2022, 9:05 am IST
Scores of pilgrims were seen standing in the queue lines, which were stretched to a distance of more than 4-5 km from the queue complex
With the increase in pilgrim influx, the facilities in terms of accommodation and other amenities have been stretched beyond their limit. (representational Image/ DC)
 With the increase in pilgrim influx, the facilities in terms of accommodation and other amenities have been stretched beyond their limit. (representational Image/ DC)

Tirupati: In view of summer holidays and weekends, the abode of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala is witnessing heavy pilgrim rush with waiting time for darshan of the presiding deity stretching beyond 48 hours, as on Saturday evening.

Tens of thousands of devotees have made their way to the hill shrine since Friday, which reached its peak on Saturday morning, forcing the pilgrims to wait in serpentine lines in the scorching sun. With the increase in pilgrim influx, the facilities in terms of accommodation and other amenities have been stretched beyond their limit.

 

The Vaikuntam queue complexes – I and II - and other vital points in the temple town have been bustling with heavy pilgrim activity since the wee hours. Though the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for devotees, the waiting time for darshan has increased to 48 hours as on Saturday evening.

Scores of pilgrims were seen standing in the queue lines, which were stretched to a distance of more than 4-5 km from the queue complex. It was observed that the entry point into the queue line was set at the outer ring road and beyond from where devotees had to take a long walk to reach the Vaikuntam queue complex.

 

According to the temple officials, about 73,358 devotees had darshan on Friday, whereas the head count of devotees who had darshan up to 6 pm on Saturday came close to 70,000, while over 20,000 devotees lined up in the long-stretched queue lines and compartments which were full to their capacity.

Owing to heavy rush, the TTD cancelled VIP break darshans and limited it only to protocol VIPs alone. Officials informed that the restriction of break darshans would be in place till July 15. TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has been monitoring the pilgrim situation at VQC compartments, outside lines at Narayanagiri Gardens, Lepakshi and beyond, along with temple officials. Srivari Sevaks have been pressed into service to serve water and annaprasadam to devotees waiting in the queue lines.

 

...
Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanams (ttd)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Foodies were horrified after a report that a lizard was found in a plate of chicken biryani delivered from a famous biryani outlet. (Representational image)

Some restaurants fail to maintain basic hygiene

Telangana High Court (DC)

Law officers pulled up for ignoring Lok Adalat orders

TTD board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy (DC)

TTD cancels cashew company contract for poor quality

The Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra entered its third day on Saturday. (DC)

Jagan wave still intact in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP ministers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)

Filmmakers throng scenic Kashmir for outdoor shooting

In January 2021, Bollywood’s big banners arrived in Kashmir Valley, “giving a major shot in the arm to the tourism sector which was facing huge losses”. (Representational image: PTI)

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->