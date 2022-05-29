Three electrocuted in Nalgonda temple premises while pulling chariot

Hyderabad: Three persons were electrocuted and another man suffered serious burns after an iron chariot being pulled by the victims came into contact with high tension wires at Kethepally of Nampally mandal in Nalgonda district on Saturday.

According to the police, the villagers had celebrated a festival recently at the Ramayalam. The iron chariot had been used then, and was parked near the temple. To shift it back to its shed, five persons were engaged to pull the chariot.

"The victims did not realise that 11 kv high tension wires were passing over the route. The chariot came in contact with the wires. Three persons got electrocuted and another person sustained burns. The villagers alerted the police and 108 medical emergency services," said local sub-inspector Rajanikar.

The deceased were identified as Rajaboina Yadaiah, 45, Pogaku Mohan, 36, both residents of Kethepally and D. Anjaneyulu, 26, resident of Makkapalli of Gurrampud mandal. Another person Rajaboina Venkataiah suffered serious burn injuries.

Police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for the post-mortem examination.