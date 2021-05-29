Nation Other News 29 May 2021 Private hospital in ...
Nation, In Other News

Private hospital in Hyderabad loses Covid treatment license for violating protocols

ANI
Published May 29, 2021, 10:59 am IST
Updated May 29, 2021, 10:59 am IST
A show-cause notice was sent to the hospital after a complaint was received by the relatives of a deceased person on May 27
The show-cause notice asked Virinchi Hospital to submit a detailed explanation to the notice within 24 hours. (Image: virinchihospitals.com)
 The show-cause notice asked Virinchi Hospital to submit a detailed explanation to the notice within 24 hours. (Image: virinchihospitals.com)

Hyderabad: Telangana's Health Department on Friday revoked the permission granted to Hyderabad's Virinchi Hospital to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients for 'violation of treatment protocols'.

A show-cause notice was sent to the hospital after a complaint was received by the relatives of a deceased person on May 27.

 

The notice that was issued by the Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, stated, "A complaint has been received from the relatives Of Sri Vamsi Krishna, Nalgonda District (Deceased) regarding medical negligence by the doctors and staff of the hospital in treating the Covid-19 patient by violating the treatment protocols for Covid-19."

The show-cause notice asked the hospital to submit a detailed explanation to the notice within 24 hours. However, the hospital authorities failed to submit any explanation to the show-cause notice issued regarding medical negligence in treating the Covid-19 patient.

 

"In view of the circumstances, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana in terms of provisions of Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration & Regulation) Act -- 2002 and Epidemic Diseases Act -- 1897, hereby revoke the permission given to that Private hospital for providing Covid-19 treatment," stated the order copy.

It further stated that no new Covid-19 patient shall be admitted by the hospital, and no inconvenience should be caused to already admitted patients and they have to be treated as per treatment protocols. If it is found that the hospital is not following these orders, then the Government will be compelled to cancel the license issued to the hospital. These orders come into force with immediate effect.

 

Apart from cancelling the license of a private hospital, the Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare issued show cause notice to 64 private hospitals over 88 grievances that the office had received till May 27.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad's virinchi hospital, covid protocol, hyderabad hospital, covid treatment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Kerala Government will issue a certificate in the prescribed format wherein passport number will be recorded and vaccination certificate issued to a person who wishes to get travel clearance and requires such certificates. (AP)

Kerala to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates with passport numbers

According to Dr Kaushan Kumar Gupta, the Medical Superintendent, the mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth. The following day, she gave birth to a girl, who tested positive. (Photo: PTI)

New born tests positive for COVID despite mother being negative in Varanasi

Twitter had marked several tweets by ruling BJP leaders on an alleged strategy document of Opposition to target the government over COVID as containing 'manipulated media', which prompted the police to visit its offices late on Monday. (PTI)

Google, FB, WhatsApp share details with IT Ministry; Twitter yet to follow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. (PTI Photo)

Vaccine, COVID-19 important part of discussions in the US: Jaishankar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

No toll if queue is longer than 100 metres

Waiting time at toll plazas also should not be more than 10 seconds even during peak hours. — Representational image?PTI

Stories of Hope | Friends come together for a cause

Sanjay Reddy (left) started the initiative with some of his friends, while Shilpa Nainani and her husband Alay Rizvi (right) joined in later.

Two injured as TRS, Congress workers clash in AP's Khammam

The 57th division became politically sensitive after Rafida Begum, wife of Mustafa, won the seat as a Congress candidate. Mustafa said at that time it was a win against minister for transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. (Representational image/DC file)

Mad rush for Covid concoction in AP

Thousands of COVID-19 patients arrive to receive ayurvedic medicine at Krishnapatnam, in Nellore district, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham