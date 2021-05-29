Private hospital in Hyderabad loses Covid treatment license for violating protocols

Hyderabad: Telangana's Health Department on Friday revoked the permission granted to Hyderabad's Virinchi Hospital to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients for 'violation of treatment protocols'.

A show-cause notice was sent to the hospital after a complaint was received by the relatives of a deceased person on May 27.

The notice that was issued by the Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, stated, "A complaint has been received from the relatives Of Sri Vamsi Krishna, Nalgonda District (Deceased) regarding medical negligence by the doctors and staff of the hospital in treating the Covid-19 patient by violating the treatment protocols for Covid-19."

The show-cause notice asked the hospital to submit a detailed explanation to the notice within 24 hours. However, the hospital authorities failed to submit any explanation to the show-cause notice issued regarding medical negligence in treating the Covid-19 patient.

"In view of the circumstances, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana in terms of provisions of Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration & Regulation) Act -- 2002 and Epidemic Diseases Act -- 1897, hereby revoke the permission given to that Private hospital for providing Covid-19 treatment," stated the order copy.

It further stated that no new Covid-19 patient shall be admitted by the hospital, and no inconvenience should be caused to already admitted patients and they have to be treated as per treatment protocols. If it is found that the hospital is not following these orders, then the Government will be compelled to cancel the license issued to the hospital. These orders come into force with immediate effect.

Apart from cancelling the license of a private hospital, the Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare issued show cause notice to 64 private hospitals over 88 grievances that the office had received till May 27.