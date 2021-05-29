Nation Other News 29 May 2021 Mercury soars as wai ...
Mercury soars as wait for monsoon continues in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 29, 2021, 11:38 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2021, 11:38 pm IST
The day’s highest temperature was reported from Manthani in Peddapalli district which recorded a scorching 44.6 degrees
The summer sun on Saturday sizzled sending temperatures soaring past the 44 degree Celsius mark at several locations in Telangana, even as 21 of the 33 districts in the state reported temperatures upwards of 40 degrees Celsius. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)
HYDERABAD: The Southwest Monsoon may be just a couple of weeks away from bringing moisture laden clouds over Telangana. And then there were, for the current period, the predicted isolated thunderstorms across the state beginning Saturday. However, the sun on Saturday sizzled sending temperatures soaring past the 44 degree Celsius mark at several locations in Telangana, even as 21 of the 33 districts in the state reported temperatures upwards of 40 degrees Celsius.

The day’s highest temperature was reported from Manthani in Peddapalli district which recorded a scorching 44.6 degrees. The lowest maximum for the day – 33 degrees Celsius - was reported from Vatvarlapally village in Nagarkurnool district’s Amrabad mandal.

 

According to the Telangana State Planning and Development Society, which has more than 1,000 automated weather observation centres dotting the state, temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius and more, were reported from Sarvaipet (44.5) in JS Bhupalpally, Eligaid (44.3) in Peddapalli, Mutharam Mahadevpur and Jannaram (44.1) in JS Bhupalpally and Mancherial districts respectively. Dharmaram and Eesala Takkallapalli in Peddapalli, Velganoor and Chennur in Mancherial, recorded 44 degrees each.

The districts that reported between 40 and 44 degrees Celisus were Warangal Rural, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jagitial, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Warangal Urban, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Adilabad, Rajanna Siricilla, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jangaon, Suryapet, Siddipet, Nalgonda, and Yadadri-Bhongir.

 

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds can be expected on Sunday in Hyderabad, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, JS-Bhupalpally, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal Rural and Urban, Jangaon, Ranga Reddy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy districts.

The IMD also reiterated that the conditions were favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to touch the Indian coast over Kerala on May 31. Typically, it takes about a week to 10 days before the monsoon progresses from there to over Telangana.

 

 

Tags: telangana weather, telangana summer heat, southwest monsoon
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


