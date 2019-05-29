Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Other News 29 May 2019 Over 11 kg gold sei ...
Nation, In Other News

Over 11 kg gold seized at Shamshabad airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA
Published May 29, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated May 29, 2019, 1:00 am IST
She had concealed the gold in specially-made cloth pockets and hung them to her body, a DRI official said.
A team immediately rushed to the hotel, located at Banjara Hills, and seized over Rs 1.5 crore worth of US dollars and Saudi riyals.
 A team immediately rushed to the hotel, located at Banjara Hills, and seized over Rs 1.5 crore worth of US dollars and Saudi riyals.

Hyderabad: A city-based woman who attempted to smuggle 11.1 kg of gold into the country was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at the Shamshabad airport on Tuesday morning.

The officials also seized over Rs 1.5 crore foreign currency from the possession of the accused, Ziaunnisa Nasreen, which she had hidden in her room in a five-star hotel in Banjara Hills.

 

She had concealed the gold in specially-made cloth pockets and hung them to her body, a DRI official said.

Travelling business class from Dubai, she arrived in an Emirates flight at the Shamshabad airport at about 3 am and was stopped at the exit gate inside the airport. On physical examination, 14 gold bars, weighing `11.1 kg and valued at about Rs 3,63,52,500 were found in her possession.

“There was specific intelligence about the female passenger carrying gold from Dubai to India. The foreign-marked gold was concealed in specially made cloth pockets and socks along with the foreign currency of around Rs 4.25 lakh. The foreign currency was in the form of Singapore dollars and UAE dirhams,” a senior official from DRI, Hyderabad said.

On questioning, Nasreen told the DRI that she was living in five-star hotel in the city where she had concealed more cash.

A team immediately rushed to the hotel, located at Banjara Hills, and seized over Rs 1.5 crore worth of US dollars and Saudi riyals.

“The foreign currency seized at the five-star hotel was the sales proceeds of gold. She had exchanged Indian currency for foreign currency, to carry it out of the country, purchase the gold and smuggle it to India. She was making a minimum of `3 lakh profit selling a kg of gold,” said the official.

...
Tags: directorate of revenue intelligence (dri)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

DCP Annamalai called on Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(Photo: KPN)

The mountain ahead: Annamalai to crest new peak

A.M. Ariff

UDF’s promise on Sabarimala law a gimmick: A M Ariff

H. D. Deve Gowda

Unleashed: H D Deve Gowda’s Counter Kamala Op

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Turmoil in TTD as key officials walk out of meet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Despite World Cup snub, Rishabh Pant cheers Men in Blue; see his tweet

Pant scored 488 runs from 16 matches for Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. (Photo: Rishabh Pant/Twitter)
 

Odisha-based miniature artist carves World Cup trophy on pencil tip

Elaborating on the process of creating this piece of art, Rao said he collected a bunch of tamarind seeds to be moulded in the shape of the cup. (Photo: ANI)
 

We're not hiding, let it be natural: Arjun Kapoor on relationship with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

He once gouged her eyes and on another occasion chocked her with her handbag. (Representational Photo)
 

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

Kargil war, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Eminent doctor forced to say 'Jai Shree Ram'

Dr Arun Gadre (Photo: Facebook)

Kerala police on high alert after ISIS threat

Photo: Representational image

Telangana sizzles, Ramagundam hottest at 47.2 degrees Celsius

The IMD advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions due to the heat wave. (Representational Image)

Boon or bane: How Modi lost the plot in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

3 arrested in Amethi murder case; cops say 'political rivalry'

BJP leader Smriti Irani lent a shoulder to mortal remains of Surendra Singh (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham